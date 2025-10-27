Jonathan Taylor's dominant 2025 season puts him in rarified air with Hall of Fame RBs
Jonathan Taylor is playing this season like not just the greatest Wisconsin Badgers running back of all time, but a Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber running back.
His statistical performance this season has only been done before by former MVPs and Hall of Famers.
In a year when Wisconsin fans haven't had a lot to cheer about, he is a major bright spot at the professional level.
On Sunday against the Titans, he put up 174 yards on just 14 touches, scoring twice on the ground and once through the air.
That marked the fourth time through the first eight games where he reached the endzone three times.
The only players who have ever done that in a season are LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Shaun Alexander and Priest Holmes.
When he was in college at Wisconsin, he had four games with three touchdowns during the 2018 season, and he did it again in 2019 with three games that featured four touchdowns.
Taylor is also one of only six players in NFL history with 70 touchdowns in his first 75 games.
Considering he led the Big Ten in touchdowns for two seasons, none of this should come as a surprise to Badgers fans.
He's leading the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.
Taylor is not only the front-runner for Offensive Player of the Year, but he belongs in the MVP conversation alongside the top quarterbacks in the NFL.