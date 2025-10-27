All Badgers

Jonathan Taylor's dominant 2025 season puts him in rarified air with Hall of Fame RBs

Jonathan Taylor is playing this season like not just the greatest Wisconsin Badgers running back of all time, but a Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber running back.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores his second touchdown of the afternoon during the Wisconsin vs. Kent State football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI, Saturday, October 5, 2019
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores his second touchdown of the afternoon during the Wisconsin vs. Kent State football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI, Saturday, October 5, 2019 / Rick Wood / USA TODAY NETWORK
His statistical performance this season has only been done before by former MVPs and Hall of Famers.

In a year when Wisconsin fans haven't had a lot to cheer about, he is a major bright spot at the professional level.

On Sunday against the Titans, he put up 174 yards on just 14 touches, scoring twice on the ground and once through the air.

That marked the fourth time through the first eight games where he reached the endzone three times.

The only players who have ever done that in a season are LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Shaun Alexander and Priest Holmes.

When he was in college at Wisconsin, he had four games with three touchdowns during the 2018 season, and he did it again in 2019 with three games that featured four touchdowns.

Taylor is also one of only six players in NFL history with 70 touchdowns in his first 75 games.

Considering he led the Big Ten in touchdowns for two seasons, none of this should come as a surprise to Badgers fans.

He's leading the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.

Taylor is not only the front-runner for Offensive Player of the Year, but he belongs in the MVP conversation alongside the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

