Former Wisconsin Badgers RB has more rushing yards this season than half of all NFL teams
Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor is looking like the early front-runner for NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
He's putting up ridiculous numbers through the first three games of the season that look more like what he was doing at Camp Randall Stadium.
He lead the NFL with 338 yards so far. He has more rushing yards by himself than 17 different teams do altogether, including the Green Bay Packers.
His 113 yards per game average so far this season would be a new career high if Taylor can maintain it for the full 17 games.
It's reminiscent of his dominance in college for the Badgers. In 2018, he led all of college football with 2,194 yards — a whopping 169 yards per game.
By himself, Taylor would have been a Top 65 rushing offense in college football that season.
He had 32 fewer rushing yards than the Minnesota Golden Gophers had as a team in 2018.
That's the kind of dominance that helped him become a second-round pick and look like the next great Wisconsin running back in NFL.
If he keeps this up and earns awards for it, he can cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats. He's showing no signs of slowing down.
