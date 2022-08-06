Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL: Training camp news and updates

With Week 1 of the NFL Preseason ready to begin next week, players across the National Football League are busy preparing for the regular season, with many hoping to make final cuts later this summer.

After multiple weeks of training camp, there are just shy of 40 former Wisconsin Badgers participating in camp and vying to make an NFL roster.

Here is a look at some of the notable news and notes from the first few weeks of training camp, as it relates to former Wisconsin players.

Ingold and Van Ginkel making moves

Former college teammates Alec Ingold and Andrew Van Ginkel are fortunate enough to also play together with the Miami Dolphins. So far, the two former Badgers are making some serious noise in training camp.

Each player has won the coveting orange jersey during practice, representing the team MVP for the day. Ingold was an off-season addition for the Dolphins and is already turning heads, while Van Ginkel is potentially rising up the depth chart at outside linebacker based on his play.

Their teammate Michael Dieter, a former Wisconsin offensive lineman, has been battling a foot injury per Safid Deen.

Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor stand out

Both longshots to make an NFL roster after signing as undrafted free agents, former Wisconsin wide receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor have put together good camps thus far.

Davis has made a handful of nice plays during practice according to several reports, while Pryor has strung together some solid practices lately and is also making a run at a potential role on the team or practice squad.

Vince Biegel tears achilles

In unfortunate news, former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel reportedly tore his achilles during practice with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 28-year-old veteran signed a free-agent deal with the team in the off-season, and this is just the latest in a long line of injuries for the talented linebacker.

The injury will knock him out for the entire year and is his third season-ending injury in the last three years.

In more positive news, his current teammate, Corey Clement, is pushing for a roster spot with a solid camp so far.

Leo Chenal earning first-team reps in KC

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Leo Chenal is quickly making a name for himself in Kansas City, earning first-team reps this week for the Chiefs on defense.

The fast and physical linebacker has reportedly had a couple of huge hits in practice and could push for significant playing time as a rookie if he continues to play well in training camp.

Jake Ferguson and Logan Bruss playing well

It appears as though Logan Bruss and Jake Ferguson may also be in line for playing time as rookies.

For Bruss, he is receiving first-team opportunities at right guard and is one of the favorites to win the job alongside fellow Wisconsin Badgers Rob Havenstein and David Edwards.

Ferguson has been battling a hamstring injury but has made several big catches in practice that have him in contention as the No. 2 tight end in Dallas.

Jack Sanborn and TJ Edwards making plays

Two former undrafted linebackers from Wisconsin are playing their way into roles in the NFC.

TJ Edwards is reportedly the top linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles this summer and has flashed throughout training camp. There is a strong buzz that he could be a starter this fall.

Jack Sanborn is looking to follow a similar path and is already making a name for himself in Bears camp. The undrafted rookie intercepted Justin Fields and has impressed folks in attendance enough that many believe he could make the final roster.

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus has made a couple of highlight reel catches in Lions camp, but he went down with a leg injury on August 4.

With playing time up for grabs, the injury is not supposed to be significant, according to head coach Dan Campbell, so hopefully, the second-year pro will be back soon in Detroit.

Alex Erickson receiving first-team punt return reps

After signing with the Commanders in the off-season, Alex Erickson is one of the top options to be the No. 1 punt returner in Washington.

He has plenty of competition for the job, including Penn State rookie Jahan Dotson, but Erickson's inclusion on the 53-man roster will likely depend on if he wins the punt return role.

Isaiahh Loudermilk standing out in Pittsburgh

Isaiahh Loudermilk saw some playing time last year, and he supposedly is having a great training camp this summer with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 6-foot-7 defensive end is a perfect fit for the Steelers' 3-4 defense, and it will be interesting to see how much playing time he will earn this season with a year under his belt.

Here are the former Wisconsin Badgers taking part in an NFL training camp:

NFC teams

J.J. Watt - Arizona Cardinals

Jack Sanborn - Chicago Bears

Tyler Biadasz - Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys

Quintez Cephus - Detroit Lions

Danny Davis - Green Bay Packers

Cole Van Lanen - Green Bay Packers

Logan Bruss - Los Angeles Rams

Caesar Williams - Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein - Los Angeles Rams

David Edwards - Los Angeles Rams

Ryan Connelly - Minnesota Vikings

Zack Baun - New Orleans Saints

Ryan Ramczyk - New Orleans Saints

TJ Edwards - Philadelphia Eagles

Scott Nelson - Seattle Seahawks

Troy Fumagali - San Francisco 49ers

Alex Erickson - Washington Commanders

AFC teams

Vince Biegel - Baltimore Ravens

Corey Clement - Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler - Baltimore Ravens

Kendric Pryor - Cincinnati Bengals

Melvin Gordon - Denver Broncos

Russell Wison - Denver Broncos

Faion Hicks - Denver Broncos

Matt Henningsen - Denver Broncos

Dare Ogunbawale - Houston Texans

Josh Seltzner - Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

Beau Benzschawel - Jacksonville Jaguars

Leo Chenal - Kansas City Chiefs

Michael Dieter - Miami Dolphins

Andrew Van Ginkel - Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold - Miami Dolphins

James White - New England Patriots

Rachad Wildgoose - New York Jets

Isaiahh Loudermilk - Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Derek Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

