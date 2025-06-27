Wisconsin Badgers basketball advanced camp standouts from Thursday afternoon sessions
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball program hosted its annual high school advanced camp Thursday, bringing together some of the Midwest's top high school prospects.
The campers returned to the Badgers facilities for the afternoon session after completing a pair of scrimmages in the morning. Strength and conditioning coach Jim Snider spoke to attendees before players participated in two more scrimmages.
Here's a few players who caught the eye of Wisconsin Badgers On SI during the 5-on-5 action:
2027 forward Tref Rademaker (West De Pere)
Rademaker went toe-to-toe with 2026 Kaukauna big Andrew Jensen and excelled. Rademaker was a constant rebounding threat, pulling down plenty of boards on both ends, including a putback dunk.
He flashed his versatility, attempting a pair of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in rhythm.
The DePere, Wisconsin, native has the type of skill set the Badgers typically goes after in being a capable shooter and willing passer. But listed at 6-foot-9, Rademaker will likely need to grow a bit or become more mobile to reach his ceiling at the center position.
2026 forward Zavier Zens (Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran)
Zens scored seven of his team's first 13 points in the final scrimmage, nailing a 3-pointer, beating his defender off the dribble in a spot-up and pressuring the rim in transition.
He's not an excellent athlete, but Zens can score at all three levels and is a strong connective piece due to his intelligence, passing and rebounding. His scrimmage teammate Max Jones was seeing a basket the size of the ocean all day Thursday, and Zens seemed content to ride the hot hand.
2027 forward Eli Krueger (McFarland)
Krueger fit right in alongside forwards like Rademaker, Jensen and others all day. At a listed 6-9, Krueger boasts an all-around game, and up to this point, hasn't received much attention on the recruiting scene.
He can step out to the 3-point line, play with his back to the basket and has solid ball skills for a power forward. Krueger does all that without sacrificing the rebounding and physicality required to play the position.
With plenty of room for growth, Krueger is a name worth watching over the next year or so.