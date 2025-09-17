Wisconsin Badgers basketball pedigree held in high regard for both past and future success
Bo Ryan and Greg Gard have established a standard for Wisconsin men's basketball in the 21st century. That standard is one of consistency, grit and success.
Their efforts were recognized by CBS Sports earlier this week when the outlet put together Top 25 lists highlighting the top programs of the first 25 years of the 2000s and projecting the best programs over the next 25 yers.
The Badgers were ranked on both lists.
The 10th-winningest program of the century, Wisconsin's 595-258 (.698) record was good enough for the 19th spot on CBS's look in the rearview mirror.
Wisconsin's overall win-loss record and the fact that the program had only one losing season during the span, which came in 2017-18, were the primary reasons for their ranking.
The Badgers back-to-back Final Four seasons from 2013-2015 had something to do with it as well.
What's more surprising is Wisconsin's appearance as one of the projected top 25 programs over the next quarter-century. They're ranked 24th.
Greg Gard's seat has grown warm at times during his nine and a half seasons at the helm, with a lack of postseason success and a pair of missed NCAA Tournaments as the primary reasons for frustration.
The Badgers haven't made the Sweet 16 since Gard's first full season as a head coach back in 2016-2017. They've been upset in the first round as a five seed twice and lost in the second round as a three seed twice since.
He has an impressive track record in the regular season, though. Wisconsin has peaked in the Top 18 of the AP Poll in seven straight seasons despite being in the preseason top 25 just once.
He has built a reputation of outperforming expectations and getting the most out of his players, no matter how much talent is on the roster.
But in the last two seasons, he's done more than enough to warrant future excitement.
With the help of assistant coach Kirk Penney, Gard has revamped Wisconsin's old-school offense into one that can keep up with some of the most potent offenses across the country.
He's also been excellent on the scouting and recruiting end, finding gems like John Blackwell, Nolan Winter and Jack Janicki out of high school while finding impact players in the transfer portal.
And he's done so without losing any of the developmental strength within the program. Look no further than Kamari McGee and Carter Gilmore.
CBS called back to Wisconsin's track record of success, calling them a "sneaky great" college basketball program when explaining their fit at No. 24.
With a modern twist on traditional Badgers basketball, it seems like they have more greatness to come in the next 25 years.