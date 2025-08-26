Major analytics site predicts monster season from John Blackwell
The Wisconsin Badgers have relied on the transfer portal to obtain their leading scorer in each of the last two seasons, landing John Tonje and AJ Storr to fill the lead-scoring role off the wing in their respective seasons in Madison.
They'll buck that trend for the 2025-26 campaign, as rising junior John Blackwell returns after a breakout sophomore season to take on an even larger role within the Badgers offense.
Blackwell generated some buzz as a freshman before garnering national attention as a sophomore with nearly 16 points and over five rebounds per game while playing out of position.
Barttorvik.com, one of college basketball's leading analytics websites, predicts Blackwell will take another leap forward this season, placing him in elite company as a top 10 scorer in the country.
At a projected 18.3 points per game, Blackwell clocks in as the ninth-highest scorer according to Torvik's metrics. The talented guard sits just a fraction of a point behind Northwestern's Nick Martinelli, who leads all Big Ten players on the list.
Blackwell's expected scoring boost isn't just because he's adding another year of experience and physical growth at the collegiate level. He's slated to see a significant role change in 2025-26.
The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native played an on-ball role last season as a point guard, but he's slated to move back to a more natural position of shooting guard with the arrival of transfer Nick Boyd.
The move should free up Blackwell to do what he does best: attack the rim off the dribble or as a cutter and utilize his stout frame to displace defenders for easy buckets.
While he'll still have the ball in his hands plenty, Wisconsin will be looking for Blackwell to score rather than facilitate on most occasions, like Tonje did during an All-American 2024-25 campaign.
And after being snubbed from the All-Big Ten teams a season ago, Blackwell is looking to leave no doubt about his status as an all-league player.
And if Torvik's projections become reality, he could be well on the path of making an All-American appearance in addition to an All-Big Ten berth.