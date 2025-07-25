John Blackwell applying lessons from NBA Draft toward taking next step with Wisconsin Badgers
John Blackwell shocked some Wisconsin Badgers fans when he entered his name in the 2025 NBA Draft on April 3. The rising junior averaged just under 16 points per game in his second collegiate season and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.
But after withdrawing and delaying his NBA dreams at least a year to return to the University of Wisconsin, Blackwell plans to use what he learned from the NBA experience to push himself and the Badgers further.
While the feedback he received from various NBA team echoed points of growth he was already focused on — consistency as a shooter, cutting down turnovers, improving on defense — Blackwell learned from the example set by other potential draftees he worked out with.
"I picked up a lot of just the mental aspects," Blackwell said after Thursday's open practice. "Going from workout to workout, city to city, just you gotta be mentally locked in, and that helped me coming back, just being mentally locked in on every single rep, and then every single workout."
Blackwell referenced a pair of NBA draftees by name: No. 24 overall pick Nique Clifford of Colorado State and National Champion Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin, who went with the 39th overall pick.
"Going against them, just iron sharpens iron," Blackwell said. "They were getting me better every day, and I was getting them prepared for the NBA."
That ideology was on display Thursday, when he and San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd traded baskets and matched each other's intensity. Greg Gard described both of them as "alphas" after a practice earlier this summer.
According to Blackwell, it's that consistent focus and intensity that could take him and the Badgers far. But for now, he said he's just putting one foot in front of the other, "day by day."