Wisconsin Badgers basketball transfer portal target emerges as potential name to fill last 2025-26 roster spot
The Wisconsin Badgers have one spot to fill on their men's basketball roster, and a clear target is emerging in the transfer portal.
Greg Gard has said he wants to add a little more size, and he may have identified it with Temple forward Elijah Gray.
247 Sports issued a prediction that Gray lands with Wisconsin in the portal, which would take that final open spot on the roster.
At 6-foot-8, 235 pounds, Gray could stretch the floor for Wisconsin and offer them some needed length off the bench.
He spent last year coming off the bench for the Owls, averaging nine points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Gray had spent the previous two seasons at Fordham in a similar role, with nine career starts.
The Badgers appear to have made a late push in the recruiting process for him. Back at the end of April, he reportedly listed Minnesota, Memphis and Washington State as his Top 3 schools.
It's unclear why he is taking so long to decide where he'll play for the 2025-26 season, but the NCAA's legal settlement in the House case is set to go into effect July 1, allowing schools to begin compensating players directly.
Perhaps that could prompt Gray to make his recruiting decision official.