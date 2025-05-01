Wisconsin guard John Blackwell's lack of NBA interest in early mock drafts is good news for Badgers fans
NBA Draft analysts are getting into the swing of mock draft season, and the early projections for both rounds don't see a spot for Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell.
That's good news for Greg Gard and UW fans.
As much as Wisconsin wants to see its players have success at the professional level and increase the pedigree of the program, that doesn't need to happen right away for Blackwell, who still has college eligibility remaining.
Kevin O'Connnor from Yahoo Sports and Sam Vecenie from The Athletic both released two-round mock drafts this week, and both had Blackwell going undrafted.
That might be disappointing for the sophomore, who declared for the draft to gauge his pro prospects after averaging more than 15 points per game this season.
But Blackwell has said if he withdraws his name from the draft, he'll return to the Badgers for a third season and not enter the transfer portal.
The lack of NBA interest he's seeing in early mock drafts is the first sign that he could be back for the 2025-26 season and be a key leader in Gard's starting five.
Without him, UW would have two massive holes to fill in the backcourt without Blackwell or Tonje.
