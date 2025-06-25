What's gone into planning 'Made 'Em Believe' to celebrate a historic Wisconsin Badgers team
Ben Brust's in midst of quite a few life events leading up to a celebration of the most iconic University of Wisconsin men's basketball team in school history, but it's apparent that he's relishing the "all-encompassing" situation he's in.
Brust, the former sharpshooting Wisconsin guard from 2010-14, will be married later this summer. He's also balancing dad duties of a toddler with holding both sales and on-air responsibilities at ESPN Wisconsin and Good Karma Brands. But he's been set to host"Made 'Em Believe: 2015 Wisconsin Basketball Reunion," which will emanate from the Orpheum Theater in Madison at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Good Karma Brands event will bring together big names of Wisconsin's 2014-15 team, which beat undefeated Kentucky and came within minutes of a national championship. You can tell it's been a labor of love for Brust, even if work-life balance became a bit strained when receiving a text during his bachelor party from someone who has a video that will be "prominently featured" during the show.
"It's been a never-ending experience of trying to put together something that I think is going to be going to be awesome," Brust said. "And look, I love the entertainment aspect of what I get to do in my life and job.
"And I am not the star, but I hope to help provide that entertainment, as well as bring entertainment from the panelists that we have. And you never know, one of them might decide to steal the show."
'Made 'Em Believe' has taken nearly a year's worth of planning with a large amount of people putting this together
Last year, Brust and ESPN Wisconsin produced a podcast and YouTube series on the 2013-14 Badgers team that made the Final Four. He was a key contributor for that squad as a senior, averaging 12.8 points per game on 39.3% shooting from 3-point range.
Brust said it was probably August 2024 when the seeds started to be planted for "Made 'Em Believe." He estimated meetings began with a once a month frequency through the remainder of last year, then moved to a once every other week, and then to a weekly cadence with a Monday planing call.
Brust has also juggled his on-air and sales responsibilities with the increased number of meetings as the event's date's come closer.
Among the other major details that needed to be hashed out since the idea's inception included partnerships ESPN Wisconsin/Good Karma Brands could create for this live show, finding a venue to host, and which brands want to take part in it. "Made 'Em Believe" obviously hasn't fallen squarely on Brust's shoulders, and he praised the "full-scale effort" at Good Karma Brands.
"We have marketing teammates that have been essential in the planning," Brust said. "We have sales teammates that have helped create sponsorship opportunities and VIP opportunities for meet and greets and opportunities to sit up close and have a great time for client entertainment.
"We'll have on-site content teammates. We'll have leadership team there, so it's amazing to see, when you put together an event like this, the amount of people it takes to make sure it is a best in class event. And the buy in from, even people behind the scenes, from creative services. As we've continued to grow as a company, we have so many different people that have contributed in so many ways, to the graphics you'll see on stage, to the run of show."
Brust bringing together his former Badgers teammates
"Made 'Em Believe" features Ryan, All-American and national player of the year Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and Josh Gasser. Brust will essentially emcee the event as a moderator.
"With Josh having three kids, Frank's wife is currently pregnant. He's going to be in and out," Brust said. "Sam and Olivia (Harlan Dekker) are expecting their second child, and those three made time to get to Madison for this event, for the people that are going to be coming to it, which I think is really cool."
Of course, fans will be able to hear from Ryan.
"So his ability to be authentic and just be himself is really all I needed from him," Brust said of his former coach. "I said, 'Hey, are you free?' And he said, 'Yeah, I'm free that day.'
"He marked it on, probably his paper calendar, and here we are. We have four really key contributors to one of the best teams ever in Wisconsin history."
Could Badgers fans expect any potential cameos for this event?
It doesn't appear that the "Made 'Em Believe" attendees will experience just those quartet of panelists plus Brust.
"There will be plenty of cameos," Brust said. "I guess maybe a little tease would be, 'Hello friends.'"
