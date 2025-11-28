How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs. TCU Horned Frogs
The University of Wisconsin will play for a holiday tournament title for the third straight season.
Advancing to the finals of the Rady Children's Invitational following a 104-83 victory over Providence, the Badgers will face TCU in Friday's championship at the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego.
Starting the season 5-1 or better in back-to-back years and the sixth time in the Greg Gard era, Wisconsin responded from its first loss of the season on Friday by scoring the most points in a nonconference game since a 105-70 victory over Eastern Illinois in December 1995.
After narrowly losing its home opener to New Orleans and squandered an opportunity to knock off No.7 Michigan at home, TCU earned a signature win with an 84-80 victory over No.10 Florida in the day's first semifinal. Jace Posey scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, Iowa transfer Brock Harding made a go-ahead jumper with 48 seconds left and then hit five free throws in the final 13 seconds for his 19 points, and forward David Punch also added 19.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Horned Frogs?
Date: Friday, Nov.28
Start time: 4:30 p.m. central
TV channel: Fox (Cory Provus and Donny Marshall)
Streaming: You can stream a sports game on Fox by subscribing to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, or by subscribing to FOX One, a dedicated streaming service from FOX. Alternatively, you can use the official FOX Sports app by authenticating with the credentials from your existing pay TV or streaming service subscription.
How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Horned Frogs?
Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard online on The Varsity Network.
Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.
What are the recreational betting odds?
Odds according to FanDuel as of Nov.27
Odds: Badgers by 6.5
Over/under: 152.5
Moneyline: Wisconsin (-315), TCU (+250)
Badgers nonconference schedule 2025
All times Central
Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64
Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72
Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, W 86-55
Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, W 94-69
Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), L 70-98
Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego), W 104-83
Nov. 28: vs. TCU (San Diego), 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.