Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl reportedly worked out for 6 NBA teams ahead of NBA Draft
John Tonje is the Wisconsin Badgers player who has gotten all of the attention in the lead up to the NBA Draft, for good reason.
But one of his teammates has more quietly gotten some extended looks from pro teams too.
Steven Crowl is also hoping to hear his name called in the draft next week, and he has worked out for at least six NBA teams.
According to the draft workout tracker from Hoops Hype, Crowl has worked out for the Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.
Crowl is not projected to be taken in the draft, but teams are showing interest in him as a potential undrafted free agent or surprise late second-round pick.
He offers NBA length as a 7-footer who can place center or power forward. He was a durable, efficient scorer for the Badgers who can stretch the floor and hit shots from deep.
Size and shooting ability can get you a long way in that league, and NBA teams are doing their due diligence to evaluate how they might be able to develop him at the next level.