DraftKings gives Wisconsin Badgers fifth-best NCAA tournament odds in Big Ten
Preseason expectations for Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball are tepid despite the team's deep run in the Big Ten Tournament last season.
But oddsmakers know Greg Gard is capable of pulling a team together to exceed expectations, and they're holding onto the possibility of another big postseason push in Madison.
DraftKings' odds for every team to win the NCAA tournament next year put Wisconsin at a long shot of +7000, but that's still the fifth-best odds in the Big Ten.
The four Big Ten teams with better NCAA tournament odds are Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State and UCLA.
Indiana (+7500) and Iowa (+8000) are right behind the Badgers on DraftKings. The sportsbook doesn't currently list any schools from the state of Illinois.
FanDuel actually gives Wisconsin better overall odds at +6000, but it has the Badgers tied with Indiana, Iowa, and USC, while remaining behind the same four schools plus Illinois.
Gard hasn't made it past the second round of the tournament since 2017, but the program's Final Four run in 2015 serves as a reminder of how they can catch fire and surprise the rest of the country.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.