John Tonje rising in mock drafts, one week out from NBA Draft
If NBA mock drafts are any indication, John Tonje has elevated his stock in the lead up to the 2025 NBA Draft next week.
He has slowly risen up in expert projections and is getting closer to sniffing the first round.
Earlier in the pre-draft process, mock drafts were putting him in the late second round or even undrafted.
The latest mocks have him around the Top 40.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony put him at No. 42 to the Sacramento Kings in his latest projection.
Sam Vecenie from The Athletic went even higher, with Tonje at 37th overall to the Detroit Pistons.
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had a player drafted since Johnny Davis went in the first round in 2022.
Tonje still isn't likely to sneak into the bottom of the first round, but his rise reflects growing expectations for what he could be in the pros.
If John Blackwell can follow a similar ascent this year, Wisconsin could re-start a streak of NBA Draft picks coming out of Madison.