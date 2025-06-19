All Badgers

John Tonje rising in mock drafts, one week out from NBA Draft

Earlier in the pre-draft process, mock drafts were putting John Tonje in the late second round or even undrafted. Now, he's rising up into the Top 40.

Lorin Cox

Mar 15, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Mar 15, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

If NBA mock drafts are any indication, John Tonje has elevated his stock in the lead up to the 2025 NBA Draft next week.

He has slowly risen up in expert projections and is getting closer to sniffing the first round.

Earlier in the pre-draft process, mock drafts were putting him in the late second round or even undrafted.

The latest mocks have him around the Top 40.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony put him at No. 42 to the Sacramento Kings in his latest projection.

Sam Vecenie from The Athletic went even higher, with Tonje at 37th overall to the Detroit Pistons.

The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had a player drafted since Johnny Davis went in the first round in 2022.

Tonje still isn't likely to sneak into the bottom of the first round, but his rise reflects growing expectations for what he could be in the pros.

If John Blackwell can follow a similar ascent this year, Wisconsin could re-start a streak of NBA Draft picks coming out of Madison.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Basketball