Wisconsin Badgers transfer forward dismissed from team before start of regular season
The Wisconsin Badgers are less than a week away from the start of the men's basketball season, and already Greg Gard's roster is down a player.
A UW spokesperson announced Tuesday that transfer forward Elijah Gray has been dismissed from the team.
The press release didn't give many details as to why, but it did say that the dismissal is "related to events preceding his enrollment at UW-Madison."
"Privacy laws limit the university's ability to share more at this time," the announcement said.
The mention of privacy laws would indicate some sort of legal protection invovled with Gray's situation, but it's unclear what might have occurred.
Gray transferred to Wisconsin this summer after spending last season with the Temple Owls, where he averaged nine points per game off the bench.
He was expected to come off the bench in Gard's rotation and offer them some needed length with the reserves.
Gray did not participate in the Badgers' recent Red/White Scrimmage. The team ruled him out with what they said was an illness.
He also did not travel to Wisconsin's exhibition game against Oklahoma in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.
This is the kind of story where more details may come out in the future, and UW is getting ahead of it by proactively making the roster change and distancing themselves from whatever might follow.
For now, it's a strange, last-minute change with more questions than answers.