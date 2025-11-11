Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Ball State Cardinals: How to watch, stream and listen
No. 24 Wisconsin continues its four-game homestand with a matchup against Ball State Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
After a slower start in its season-opening win over Campbell, Wisconsin ripped off a 20-5 run through the opening 5:27 on its way to a 97-72 victory over Northern Illinois on Friday night.
Having started the season 2-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons and seven of the last 10 seasons, Wisconsin is delivering the offense with 90 points in its first two games for the first time since the 1993-94 season.
Ball State is also sitting at 2-0 after adding 10 new student-athletes ahead of the 2025-26 season including seven transfers and three freshmen, having knocked off Louisiana from the Sun Belt and Division 2-opponent Mansfield.
Wisconsin and Ball State have met eight times on the basketball court. In a series that dates back to 1936, the Badgers lead 6-2.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Cardinals?
Date: Tuesday, Nov.11
Start time: 7:30 p.m. central
TV channel: Big Ten Network
Streaming: You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.
How can I listen to Badgers vs. Cardinals?
Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 and 101.5 WIBA-FM in Madison and 1130 WISN-AM and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 195.
Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.
The info on this week's opponent
Badgers vs Cardinals
All-time, regular season: 6-2
All-time, postseason: 0-0
All-time, regular season in Madison: 6-0
Streaks: Teams have split the last four meetings
Last meeting: Nov. 20, 1999, Kohl Center, Badgers won, 60-50
Badgers nonconference schedule 2025
All times Central
Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64
Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72
Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), 3 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego, CA), 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: vs. Florida or TCU (San Diego, CA), 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.