Wisconsin Badgers will face Villanova at Fiserv Forum for non-conference regular season matchup
The Wisconsin Badgers are starting to find a second home over at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Earlier this year, they announced an exhibition contest with Oklahoma over in the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, and now the Badgers will be playing a regular season game there too.
Wisconsin revealed on Friday that they will play Villanova in a non-conference matchup at the Fiserv on December 19.
The Badgers last played Villanova in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, meeting in the Round of 32 when Wisconsin upset the No. 1 seed Wildcats 65-62.
"Any time you get the chance to schedule a powerhouse program like Villanova it's a win-win," Greg Gard said in a press release. "We get the chance to measure ourselves in the non-conference and Badgers fans in Wisconsin get to see a big-time college basketball game."
Villanova hasn't been as dominant in recent seasons, making it to the NIT last year with a 21-15 overall record.
It will be just the third-ever matchup between the two men's basketball programs.
It's also an opportunity for the Badgers to play in an NBA arena and make the game a little more accessible for their fans outside of Madison.
"I'm excited for our fans and alumni in Milwaukee to get a game in their backyard," Gard said. "The atmosphere has been awesome every time we've played in that area and I have no doubt Fiserv will be filled with red for these games as well."