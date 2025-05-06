New NBA mock draft has Wisconsin Badgers' guard John Tonje dropping to division rival of Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Draft experts seem to think Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje will be picked in the 2025 NBA Draft at some point, but they disagree on just how early that will be.
The upcoming NBA combine could still change things, but the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Tonje falling all the way to the 54th pick and the Indiana Pacers.
54. Indiana Pacers: John Tonje (Wisconsin, SG)
After four years at Colorado State and one with Missouri, John Tonje put himself in the draft discussion by averaging 19.6 points for Wisconsin. He made 85 threes and 231 free throws (90.9 percent FT), as Tonje's shotmaking and physical driving ability have become worth looking into for teams in the late second round.- Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
Wasserman compared Tonje to former Oregon first-round pick Chris Duarte, who was also drafted by the Pacers back in 2021.
It would be tough for Wisconsin fans to see their star Badger go to the team that eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks from the playoffs in back-to-back postseasons, led by Oshkosh's own Tyrese Haliburton.
Duarte is a decent physical comparison for Tonje, but UW fans should hope the he can have a better career than the former Pacer, who lasted less than five years in the NBA and now plays overseas.
Another recent mock draft had Tonje going 13 picks earlier in the second round, 41st overall to the Golden State Warriors, so his potential draft range looks to be all over. Perhaps it will narrow down as he continues through the pre-draft process.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Greg Gard shares key reasons why Wisconsin Badgers targeted guard Braeden Carrington in transfer portal
- Wisconsin guard John Blackwell's lack of NBA interest in early mock drafts is good news for Badgers fans