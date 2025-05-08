All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers unmoved in Top 25 college basketball rankings despite transfer portal additions

Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings have the Wisconsin Badgers right where they ended last season, despite the changes Greg Gard has made.

Lorin Cox

Mar 16, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard, guard John Blackwell (25) and guard Kamari McGee (4) talk during a pause in play during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Wisconsin Badgers basketball lineup will look quite a bit different next season thanks to the transfer portal and the NBA Draft.

But in the eyes of college basketball analysts, Greg Gard's team is right back where it finished this year.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello released his way-too-early college basketball rankings for the 2025-26 season, and he has Wisconsin ranked 16th, where they finished in the final poll this past year.

16. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin found success this past season playing at a much faster tempo than previous teams under Greg Gard. The Badgers were also more reliant on the 3-point shot. Is that their new formula moving forward?

Gard has already hit the transfer portal in a big way, landing three potential starters in Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland). All-Big Ten guard John Blackwell is also back to lead the way, while Nolan Winter enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024-25.

Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Borzello moved Wisconsin up one spot from his previous Top 25 offseason rankings, but he seems to generally view the Badgers as the same threat from the year before.

He acknowledged the significant changes to their lineup with John Tonje heading for the NBA Draft and at least three new starters coming through the portal, but that could them back to the level they reached this winter.

Another run to the Big Ten Championship Game wouldn't be too bad, but Gard faces a tough conference slate with Purdue, Michigan and UCLA ahead of them in these early rankings.

UW is only one spot ahead of Illinois and seven ranks up on Michigan State, so the path will be anything but easy in the Big Ten next year.

Lorin Cox
