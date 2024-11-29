Ex-Badger Chucky Hepburn claims he's 'one of the best point guards in the country'
After transferring to Louisville this offseason, it took former Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn only six games to score a career-high 32 points with the Cardinals.
Hepburn had an incredibly successful three-year career with the Badgers where he started all 103 games he played in. Instead of playing a fourth and final year in Madison, he transferred to Louisville where he reportedly received a more substantial Name Image Likeness (NIL) package.
It seems like it was a good decision for both sides. Wisconsin is 7-0 and ranked in the top 15, while Louisville is 5-1 and Hepburn is averaging a career-high 15 points and 4.7 assists per game. His most recent performance included 32 points on 8-12 shooting and six steals in a Cardinals win over West Virginia.
"Senior year — I had kind of been laying in the back seat for quite a long time, and it’s time to show the world who Chucky Hepburn is," he said after the game. "I’m a bucket-getter, one of the best point guards in the country, and I stand by that.”
The landscape of college sports is dramatically different than it was just five years ago. Fans are quick to criticize players' decisions to transfer, but at the end of the day, it has become a legitimate business and it's not longer amateur athletics. Hepburn made a business decision and it's working out for him at his new school.
"One of the main reasons why I came to Louisville is because I love Coach (Pat) Kelsey," Hepburn said. "He believed in me, he knew the skills I had and it's a point guard system. I love it. I was able to take over down the stretch. He trusted me with the ball and I was able to make plays for me and my teammates."
Hepburn and Louisville will play in the championship game of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against Oklahoma on Friday. The Badgers will return to the Kohl Center on Saturday for a 12 p.m. CT tip-off against Chicago State.