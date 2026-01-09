Wisconsin Badgers don't miss on their second chance to land tailback Nate Palmer
MADISON, Wis. - There can never be enough running backs for a University trying to regain the label of "Running Back U."
Having already added Iowa State running back Abu Sama and USC running back Bryan Jackson, Wisconsin dipped into the portal for one more tailback and landed TCU running back Nate Palmer on Thursday.
A native of Decatur, Texas, Palmer stayed close to home to play two seasons for the Horned Frogs, turning down scholarship offers from Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and others. He played in two games during his redshirt season but had 10 carries for 30 yards in the 34-3 victory over Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl.
HIs role was modestly larger this season. He played in 10 games and rushed for 139 yards on 30 carries. His best performance came in the season opener at North Carolina, rushing for 61 yards on seven carries. However, 121 yards of his yards came in three games, and he didn't record a carry in TCU's overtime Alamo Bowl win over USC.
Palmer took an official visit to South Carolina before committing to the Badgers with three years of eligibility remaining.
The Badgers didn't appear to need a third running back, especially with return sophomore Darrion Dupree and redshirt freshman Gideon Ituka slated to return. However, head coach Luke Fickell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the team is advancing under the premise that Ituka will be unavailable for the entirety of the 2026 campaign.
He didn't provide specifics, but Ituka did not play the final two games of the season after suffering a head injury in a loss at No.2 Indiana.
Wisconsin stands at 23 prospects added in the transfer portal since it opened on January 2.
