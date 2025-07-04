What Utah Jazz are getting in Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje
John Tonje has a real opportunity to stick with the Utah Jazz after they took him in the second round of the NBA Draft, especially after the team traded away guard Collin Sexton last week.
He was one of four picks Utah made in the draft, and second round picks tend to be long-shots to make the roster, but his skillset could prove to be too valuable to let go.
He gives the Jazz a strong, physical guard who can play through contact and withstand the bump and grind of the pro game.
Tonje was also a quality shooter and ball-handler who can score in multiple ways, without being a liability on defense.
He's not going to be the most athletic player on the court, but he has the basketball IQ to stay in the right position on almost any assignment.
Utah landed him with the 53rd overall pick, despite most of his projections hovering around the Top 40.
He was the 35th ranked player in The Athletic's NBA Draft guide. Here's how they analyzed Tonje in his scouting report:
The more I thought about Tonje, the more I could see the route toward him becoming a legitimately useful NBA player. It revolves almost entirely around his shooting. For this to work out, Tonje is going to have to turn into a nearly elite shooter. I think he has a nonzero chance of getting there, given that he drilled 90 percent from the foul line this year and has been an 86 percent career free-throw shooter, on top of drilling 39 percent from 3 this season despite being at the top of scouting reports. The key for Tonje will be to maximize his speed and footwork. We know he’s comfortable enough handling the ball, and we know that he can shoot it. If he can just find a position on defense, there’s a pathway to success.- The Athletic NBA Draft Guide
Tonje joins fellow Badgers Micah Potter and Steven Crowl in Utah, though Potter is entering free agency and might not return.
As undrafted free agent, Crowl isn't likely to make a Jazz roster that's already loaded in the frontcourt.
Tonje has the best chance of the three to stick around on the Utah payroll this season, even if some of that time is spent in the G-League.