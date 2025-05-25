Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes-Davis wins MVP in EuroLeague Final Four
Nigel Hayes-Davis was part of the 2015 Wisconsin Badgers team that made a run to the Final Four and came up short in the championship game.
10 years later, he went on a different type of Final Four run, and he made sure to have a better outcome.
Playing in the EuroLeague Final Four, his Turkish team Fenerbahçe won the championship trophy on Sunday, and Hayes-Davis was named MVP.
His team beat the Italian team AS Monaco, which includes his former Wisconsin teammate Vito Brown.
Hayes-Davis led his team with 23 points and nine rebounds, playing almost 37 minutes out of the 40-minute contest.
In a post-game interview, he talked about how hard he worked to get that point despite being overlooked at every step along the way.
It might not have been the NBA career that he grew up dreaming about, but Hayes-Davis can take a lot of pride in leading his team to the top and seeing the payoff for all of his hard work.