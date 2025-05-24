Former Wisconsin Badgers Nigel Hayes-Davis and Vitto Brown to face off in EuroLeague Final
Vitto Brown and Nigel Hayes-Davis were teammates for one of the most successful four-year stretches in Wisconsin Badgers history.
Now, they're facing each other head-to-head for a chance at a championship trophy.
Both are playing in the EuroLeague tournament, and their teams facing off in the championship game.
Hayes-Davis and his Turkish team Fenerbahce will play against Vitto Brown and his Italian team AS Monaco at Noon CT on Sunday.
Hayes-Davis led his team in minutes played in their semifinals win over the Greek team Panathinaikos, scoring 12 points with five assists and three rebounds.
Brown didn't see any action in his team's semifinal victory, but he's been a rotational player off the bench for most of the season.
They played together on the Badgers from 2013 to 2017, when they racked up the highest four-year win total (115) in school history.
Both players went undrafted in 2017 but have been able to continue their careers in European competition.
Now, one of them will be crowned a champion and take the opportunity away from the other.
