Former Wisconsin Badgers Nigel Hayes-Davis and Vitto Brown to face off in EuroLeague Final

Brown and Hayes-Davis were teammates for one of the most successful four-year stretches in Wisconsin Badgers history. Now, they're facing each other head-to-head for a championship trophy.

Lorin Cox

Mar 5, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Vitto Brown (30) and forward Nigel Hayes (10) walk off the court during the game with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 66-49.
Mar 5, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Vitto Brown (30) and forward Nigel Hayes (10) walk off the court during the game with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 66-49. / Mary Langenfeld-Imagn Images
Both are playing in the EuroLeague tournament, and their teams facing off in the championship game.

Hayes-Davis and his Turkish team Fenerbahce will play against Vitto Brown and his Italian team AS Monaco at Noon CT on Sunday.

Hayes-Davis led his team in minutes played in their semifinals win over the Greek team Panathinaikos, scoring 12 points with five assists and three rebounds.

Brown didn't see any action in his team's semifinal victory, but he's been a rotational player off the bench for most of the season.

They played together on the Badgers from 2013 to 2017, when they racked up the highest four-year win total (115) in school history.

Both players went undrafted in 2017 but have been able to continue their careers in European competition.

Now, one of them will be crowned a champion and take the opportunity away from the other.

Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

