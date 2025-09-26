Iconic former Wisconsin Badgers player steps away from basketball career
Wisconsin's legendary basketball teams of the mid-2010s were chock full of talent that carried over from the collegiate level to the professional ranks.
Four members of the Final Four and National Championship Runner-Up teams advanced to the NBA level in some form.
Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker highlight the list, with Nigel Hayes-Davis shortly behind. The fourth player goes overlooked in the bunch: Duje Dukan.
Dukan played a supporting role on both teams before going on to have a successful professional career in the NBA G League and overseas.
But now, at the age of 33, Dukan is retiring from the sport.
A Croatia native, Dukan played his high school basketball in Deerfield, Illinois before committing to the Badgers.
He spent five seasons in Madison, and appeared in 76 of Wisconsin's 78 games across the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
Dukan was a fixture of the Badgers bench, playing over eight minutes per game as a junior before expanding doubling that as a senior and averaging nearly five points per game.
He participated in all 11 of Wisconsin's NCAA Tournament games as an upperclassman, including an eight-point performance in the Final Four loss to Kentucky in 2013-14.
The 6-foot-10 stretch big got a look at the NBA level, signing a two-year contract with the Sacramento Kings. He appeared in just one NBA game before being waived one year into the deal.
After a few years in the NBA's G League, Dukan returned to Europe, playing in Spain, the Netherlands and Austria over the course of five seasons.
He returned to Madison last November when Wisconsin honored of the 2014-15 Final Four Teams. He was one of 14 people to be honored that night, a group that including Kaminsky, Josh Gasser and Bo Ryan.