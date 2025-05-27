John Blackwell facing deadline to withdraw from NBA Draft, return to Wisconsin Badgers
John Blackwell entered his name into the NBA Draft to gauge what his prospects might be for the pro level.
He's running out of time to back out and return to the Wisconsin Badgers.
The NCAA requires players to withdraw their name from the draft by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 28, if they want to return to playing in college.
The clock is ticking on Blackwell to make a decision.
He hasn't gotten much attention during the pre-draft process, and he hasn't been picked in mock drafts.
It can still be beneficial for him to get his name out there and on NBA radars ahead of his junior season, even if staying in the draft wasn't a super strong possibility.
Blackwell reportedly worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Blackwell could still opt to forego his college eligibility and try to continue his basketball career as an undrafted free agent, but the lack of interest in this cycle is a sign he's more likely to return.
Still, until he announces his official return, Badgers fans will be a little nervous about losing another key piece to their rotation for this season.
Greg Gard has added a few guards in the transfer portal, but he'll need Blackwell in the fold for this team to reach its full potential in 2025-26.