Post-combine NBA mock draft keeps John Tonje right in middle of second round

Tonje put together a good week at the NBA Draft combine in Chicago, but it wasn't enough to move him higher in mock drafts.

Lorin Cox

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) dribbles the ball past Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena.
Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) dribbles the ball past Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje put together a good week at the NBA Draft combine in Chicago.

It wasn't enough to move him higher in NBA mock drafts.

In a post-combine mock from CBS Sports, writer Kyle Boone has Tonje going right in the middle of the second round.

Unfortunately, it's across the Illinois border to the Chicago Bulls.

Round 2 - Pick 45: Chicago Bulls, John Tonje

Tonje spent his sixth and final college season last year at Wisconsin and thrived for a fun Badgers offense, posting career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists. He just turned 24 and is among the older prospects in the class.

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports

Tonje was being mocked in the middle of the second round in the lead-up to the combine.

The hope was that shooting well during the week's events could push him closer to the first round, but so far, that isn't being reflected in mock drafts.

Being an older prospect and a late bloomer doesn't help his case, but an All-American season at Wisconsin should be enough to get him drafted on Day 2 at the very least.

