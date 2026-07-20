Recapping Former Badgers PG Nick Boyd's Impressive Summer League Run

Just one Badger from Wisconsin's 2025-26 squad participated in the 2026 NBA Summer League: point guard Nick Boyd.

Though he spent just one season in the Cardinal and White, Boyd left Madison a Badgers legend. He averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 48/37/83 shooting splits. He had no shortage of thrilling performances, like his 38-point explosion against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal to send Wisconsin to the semis.

Now, the former Badgers star is off pursuing an NBA career. While he didn't hear his named called at the Barclays Center, he signed with the Golden State Warriors as an un-drafted free agent this summer.

Boyd participated in six games for the eventual Summer League Champion Warriors. Here's how he fared in each:

Game Stats July 5 (at Sacramento) 11 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, one steal July 6 (at Brooklyn) 13 points, one rebound, five assists, two steals July 12 (vs. OKC) 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal July 14 (vs. Memphis) Four points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal July 16 (at New York) Six points, one rebound, one assist, one steal July 18 (at Los Angeles Lakers) Four points, three rebounds, four assists

Final Stats: 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals (18.2 minutes) | 47/23/83 shooting splits

Boyd sat out two games including the Summer League title game against Memphis on Sunday due to a coach's decision. However, he still managed to put together a pretty solid run with the Warriors, and it'll be interesting to see where his NBA career goes from here.

Quick Takeaways from Boyd's Summer League Performance

Nick Boyd said AND ONEEEE 🗣️



📺 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/RrkeC6OKrq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 5, 2026

Boyd started off his Summer League run with the scoring hot hand. He notched double-digit points in each of his first three games, and shot an efficient 54 percent from the field in those three outings. He quieted down as a scorer towards the back half of his six-game stint, but still proved that he can fill it up early on.

Boyd had a rough time with the three ball this summer (23 percent from deep), but he did manage to consistently get downhill and did most of his work in the paint, shooting 58.6 percent on two-pointers.

The point guard also managed to flash his facilitation skills. Averaging 4.5 assists per game, which was more than he ever averaged in college, Boyd started out his Summer League career with a 10-assist outing. He also notched at least one steal in all but one game, putting his defensive instincts and prowess on display as well.

It's tough to see Boyd making the Warriors' active roster for the 2026-27 season, but he certainly proved he belongs on the court in the Summer League. Again, it'll be fascinating to follow the point guard's pro career.