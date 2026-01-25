USC's two biggest strengths will test the Wisconsin Badgers

After the program's biggest road win in 12 years, Wisconsin returns home with a five-game conference winning streak to play three games in seven days. The first opponent is making its first trip to Madison in 80 years, as the Badgers will host USC this afternoon.



Here is a look at both teams and a prediction for tonight's contest.

USC (14-5, 3-5 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten)

Date/Time – Sunday, January 25, 3 p.m.

Arena – Kohl Center

TV – NBCSN/Peacock (Noah Reed and Robbie Hummel)

Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch)

Coaches - Greg Gard at Wisconsin (227-122 in his 11th season). Eric Musselman (31-23 in his second season, 252-116 in his 12th overall season)

Series – Wisconsin leads 3-2, including 1-0 in Madison

Point Spread – Wisconsin -8.5

Wisconsin probable starters

2 Nick Boyd (6-3 Senior Guard, 19.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.6 apg)

7 Andrew Rohde (6-6 Senior Guard, 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.8 apg)

25 John Blackwell (6-4 Junior Guard, 18.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.2 apg)

31 Nolan Winter (6-11 Junior Forward, 14.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.6 apg)

32 Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Freshman Forward, 4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.7 apg)

Off the bench

0 Braeden Carrington (6-5 Senior Guard, 7.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg)

5 Jack Janicki (6-5 Sophomore Guard, 2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg)

22 Austin Rapp (6-10 Sophomore Forward, 8.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg)

23 Will Garlock (7-0 Freshman Center, 1.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Player to watch

Blackwell scored 28 points in last season's win against USC in Los Angeles, and he ranks seventh in the Big Ten in scoring and fifth shooting 38.7 percent from deep.

USC probable starters

0 Alijah Arenas (6-6 Freshman Guard, 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg)

2 Ezra Ausar (6-9 Senior Forward, 16.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.8 apg)

4 Chad Baker-Mazara (6-7 Graduate Guard/Forward, 18.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.2 apg)

6 Jacob Cofie (6-10 Sophomore Forward, 9.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 apg)

13 Kam Woods (6-2 Graduate Guard, 2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Off the bench

7 Jordan Marsh (5-11 Junior Guard, 7.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.2 apg)

8 Jerry Easter II (6-5 Freshman Guard, 5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.5 apg)

33 Jaden Brownell (6-10 Graduate Forward, 6.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.7 apg)

45 Gabe Dynes (7-5 Junior Center, 4.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.6 apg)

Player to watch

Baker-Mazara is currently sixth in the Big Ten in the scoring, as well as having a usage percentage of 28.8 percent and has an assist percentage of 21.5 percent, which is in the 98th percentile according to CBB Analytics.

Series notes

UW has won the last two games of the series, the lone meetings in the 21st century.

The Badgers welcome USC to Madison for the first time since Dec. 23, 1946, when UW ousted the Trojans, 61-56.

The Badgers are 2-0 against USC under head coach Greg Gard.

Senior Andrew Rohde played at Virginia with USC sophomore Jacob Cofie during the 2024-25 season.

Wisconsin is 3-2 against the former Pac-12 schools that have joined the Big Ten.

Wisconsin notes

A win would give UW a six-game winning streak, the school's longest in Big Ten action since the Badgers won eight-straight at the end of the 2019-20 conference season.

The Badgers are averaging 12.8 fast-break points per game, almost double their mark of 7.1 from 2024-25. UW ranks fourth in the Big Ten Conference in fast-break points compared to 16th last year.

Wisconsin ranks 45th nationally and second in the Big Ten in adjusted tempo per KenPom, trailing only Michigan (12th).

UW now has scored 90+ points in eight games this year, the most since posting eight 90+ point games during the 1993-94 season. Since Jan. 1, UW is 1st in the NCAA in offensive efficiency (according to BartTorvik.com).

USC notes

Over the course of 19 games, USC has had seven different players lead the team in scoring. Baker-Mazara leads the charge, leading the team on eight different occasions. Ausar comes in second in this category, leading the scoring three times.

USC is 4-0 in one-possession games and 2-0 in overtime games. The Trojans are one of three Big Ten teams with a perfect record in one-possession and overtime games; the others are Nebraska (4-0) and Rutgers (3-0).

USC is one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country, ranking 10th nationally with 5.7 blocks per game. Cofie has registered at least one block in all but three games this season and is averaging 1.68 blocks per game. The Trojans rank in the 96th percentile in blocks per 40 minutes (5.4) and in the 97th percentile in block percentage (15.3) according to CBB Analytics.

Ausar's 165 free-throw attempts rank second in the nation, plus he ranks fifth with 8.3 fouls drawn per 40 minutes and third in free-throw rate. Additionally, he is currently 29th in the NCAA and third in the Big Ten by making 60.4 percent of his field goals.

Prediction

USC's personnel may have changed since its 8-0 start to the season, but the manner in which the Trojans play hasn't.

USC likes to attack the paint and puts shot up around the rim. Through 19 games, the Trojans have shot 51.0 percent of their shots from the paint or around the rim, accounting for 64 percent of the team’s made baskets. Getting a lot of the looks comes from good passing.



According to CBB Analytics, USC has a two-point assist percentage of 52.0 percent, which ranks in the 96th percentile, and assists on 61.4 percent of the shots at the rim.

While UW's post defense will be tested, the Badgers will have to work to keep their perimeter shooting hot. UW has hit double-digit threes in each of its last five games, including hitting 15 on Thursday against Penn State, and is shooting 41 percent on its win streak.

The Trojans are holding opponents to 30.6 percent from three-point range, ranking them 59th nationally, as only two power-conference teams (Minnesota and Oregon) have hit double-digit three-pointers against them and only two schools have shot better than 40 percent.

However, Wisconsin is rolling and USC had to fly halfway across the country into sub-zero temperatures coming off a loss to winless Northwestern. If UW puts forth the same effort it did against Penn State, Wisconsin will start off an important three-game homestand on the right foot.

Prediction: Wisconsin by 14

Worgull's Prediction: 16-3 (10-8 ATS)

Points off Prediction: 199 (10.5 ppg)

