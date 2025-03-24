Wisconsin in contact with key transfer portal player for 2025-26
The season came to an end over the weekend for the Wisconsin men, but they have already started working towards the 2025-26 season.
The Badgers who eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by BYU in an instant-classic that saw them erase a double-digit lead before a potential game-tying shot came up short.
Plenty of minutes will be available for those set to return and those who come into the program in the fall, with some of them possibly being filled by Quinton Mincey.
Mincey, who has been in contact with the Badgers according to The Portal Report, is a fifth-year senior in 2025 who is seeking a hardship waiver for one more year. He spent the previous four at UMass Lowell.
This past season, the 6-foot-6 Mincey posted almost 17 points and six rebounds per game. He was an accurate shooter, knocking down 49 percent of his field goals and almost 40 percent from the 3-point line while playing nearly 36 minutes.
Wisconsin is set to lose All-American and leading scorer John Tonje along with Max Klesmit, Steven Crowl, Kamari McGee, Carter Gilmore and Markus Illver. John Blackwell, Xavier Amos and Nolan Winter will all be back to lead the way.