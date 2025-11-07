Wisconsin selects one of its biggest games to debut its new alternate jerseys
MADISON, Wis. - If basketball doesn't work out, perhaps John Blackwell and Nolan Winter have a future in athletic appear design.
In partnership with Under Armour, Wisconsin's new men's basketball alternate "By the Players" uniforms were unveiled on Thursday and will be worn during the 2025-26 campaign.
The Badgers will debut this season's alternate uniforms at the Kohl Center for their I-94 rivalry game against Marquette on Saturday, Dec. 6.
The uniforms give a nod to the past while looking to the future. The uniforms are completely cardinal red except for the white numbering and wording, which includes the player's name on the back in block lettering and the word "Badgers" in script written across the front.
Bucky Badger appears above the player's name on the back and above the left leg on the shorts. Behind Bucky is the "Block W" in white outlined in red, the logo the university used in the late 1940s through the 1950s.
This marks the sixth edition of the UW men’s basketball team's “By the Players” uniforms. The “By the Players” collection allows players on the team to work in collaboration with Under Armour to contribute to the design process.
Typically, Wisconsin has given the design task to some of its returning players. Last year's seniors Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee designed white jerseys with red lettering and numbering with black trim, as well as red and black trim around the arms and an outline of the Madison skyline on the back.
Blackwell and Winter are Wisconsin's only two returning starters this season.