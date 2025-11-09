Wisconsin football rides passing-leader backup punter to win
Early special teams miscues made Saturday's matchup against the Washington Huskies look like any other Wisconsin football game of the Luke Fickell era. A blocked punt deep in Wisconsin Badgers' territory and a missed field goal that would have given Wisconsin an early lead caused several fans to groan inside Camp Randall Stadium.
"The blocked punt is uncalled for," Fickell said in his post-game press conference. "That can't happen."
But punter Sean West redeemed himself, playing a crucial role in a 13-10 victory when weather conditions limited the Badgers' offense.
Wisconsin, having turned to true freshman quarterback Carter Smith following a devastating injury to Danny O'Neil, trailed by a touchdown at halftime. The Badgers received the ball after the break and immediately gave West a chance to make a play.
Wisconsin football punter Sean West leads Badgers in passing
On that second-half opening drive, Smith managed to lead the Badgers to one third-down conversion on the first set of downs before Washington made a stop on the next set. Despite it appearing that Wisconsin's drive would stall out at its own 35-yard line, West had other ideas.
The punter, who converted for a first-down rushing against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes last month, did not enter the game simply to punt from deep within Badgers' territory. Instead, he delivered a pass to tight end Jackson Acker, who, on 4th and 1, gained 24 yards on a catch and run.
West finished as Wisconsin's leader in passing yards, as the UW offense struggled in Smith's first college game, and the Fort Myers, Florida native's first-ever game in the snow. Smith gained eight yards through the air on 3-12 passing, but played a clean game without turning the ball over. He added 47 yards on the ground, along with a rushing touchdown that tied the game at 10.
"You don't normally win football games when you get a punt blocked," Fickell said. "So maybe we had to balance it out with a fake punt to try to even that thing out a little bit."