Badger football alums celebrate 'huge win for Wisconsin' over Washington
A much-needed, palette-cleansing win to break a six-game Wisconsin football losing streak came in dramatic fashion on Saturday evening. With major special teams and defensive contributors taking center stage, the Wisconsin Badgers knocked off the No. 24 Washington Huskies, 13-10, and held on to a slim chance at bowl eligibility.
Before Saturday, Wisconsin (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) was winless in nine games against ranked opponents under head coach Luke Fickell. Wisconsin had not won a Big Ten conference game, or a game against any power conference opponent for that matter, in over a year. On a snowy evening inside Camp Randall Stadium, Badgers alumni finally got to see their alma mater end those droughts.
Wisconsin football alumni celebrate 'gritty' win over No. 24 Washington Huskies
2021 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention safety Colin Wilder celebrated Wisconsin's "GRITTY win," but wanted to make sure the Badgers continue to spin it forward and "build off the momentum."
Former Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers linebacker Vince Biegel touted the "huge win," adding that "the players, coaches, fans, and state of Wisconsin needed this one," before the Badgers travel to face the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington next week.
Jack Cichy, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, "love[d] the way the boys grinded that one out!" The Somerset native reminded fans that "winning is tough," so the Badgers should celebrate.
Former Badgers punter reacts to punter Sean West leading Wisconsin in passing
Wisconsin struggled to pass the ball in wintry weather conditions against Washington. The Badgers played three quarterbacks, Danny O'Neil, Carter Smith, and Hunter Simmons, who combined for 24 total passing yards. Their grand total was matched by one non-QB: punter Sean West.
Despite having one of his punts blocked in the first half, the Mequon native had his number called on the first drive after the break. Deep in his team's own territory, at the Wisconsin 35-yard line, West executed a fake punt to extend the Badgers' possession. A catch and run by tight end Jackson Acker gave West a 24-yard completion, and the team-high in passing yards.
RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers ride passing-leader backup punter to win
Former Wisconsin football and NFL punter Brad Nortman found delight in the move. Despite Wisconsin trailing 3-10 at the moment, Nortman exclaimed, "at least the Badger football tradition of punter fake punts is still in full effect!"
Former Wisconsin basketball great Frank Kaminsky pointed out the odd way the Badgers managed to win despite their low passing total. Wisconsin’s 48 yards passing were its fewest in a victory since the Badgers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2014.
Wisconsin Badgers alums boast about young linebacking duo
He may be a former running back, but Brian Calhoun recognizes that the duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano is "going to be special." The true freshman inside linebackers combined for 30 tackles in the win. Catalano's 19 tackles are the most by a Wisconsin freshman since at least 1995.
Posa logged 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks, including a strip sack, where he recovered his won forced fumble, the first fumble recovered by the Wisconsin football defense all season. Posa sacked Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. on Washington's final offensive play of the game, securing the Badgers' victory.