Year of self-reflection and 'five minutes' of film brought John Tonje to Wisconsin
When John Tonje joined Missouri in 2023-24 as a graduate transfer, the season didn’t unfold how he expected.
Tonje, who spent the previous four years at Colorado State, started just four games for the Tigers and played in just eight total before a recurring foot injury forced him to take a medical redshirt. He averaged just 2.6 points per game last season, just a year removed from averaging a career-best 14.6 points per game in his final season at Colorado State. Ultimately, Tonje spent the year injured and watching film, self-reflecting and trying to determine where he can improve on his game.
"I had never had time to just sit down and kind of reflect on my game and just what I wanted to be and where I can improve. I think it was great for me to just learn the game and take hours of film and self-reflection," Tonje said.
That time has been paying dividends for Tonje in a bounce-back season. Tonje is averaging a team-best 23.5 points per game, which is tied for 22nd in the nation, including a career-high 41-point performance in Friday night's upset win over No. 9 Arizona. Tonje was lights out Friday night, shooting 8 for 14 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range.
The 41 points were nearly a program record. Frank Kaminsky, who was in attendance at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday night, set the Wisconsin program mark with 43 points in a win over North Dakota in 2013. Tonje was almost there.
Tonje told NCAA reporter Andy Katz that his previous career high on any level was 35 points in a high school game.
“It’s hard to put into words. I just prayed before this game for God to give me courage, and I guess he did that and more," Tonje told Katz. "And I was looking up at (Kaminsky) as the game was going on and I’m like, ‘Ah nah, he came all the way out here, we appreciate him being in the building, so we’re going to leave it at that and let him keep that record.’"
Landing Tonje in the transfer portal has proven to be a big get for Badgers coach Greg Gard. The portal is never a guarantee, though. Gard compared the portal to speed dating and said he watched about "five minutes" of film on Tonje — none from last season with Missouri — before deciding he wanted him to join the program this season.
"I'm seeing things that I saw at Colorado State," Gard told reporters after Friday's game. "... He showed me some things there that I felt there was a lot there to work with, and he was willing to learn and listen and he's gotten better. That's a credit to him. He listens, he’s very attentive, he asks great questions, he’s really mature, so it’s just all those things help make him the player that he is. It helps our team, too, because the maturity that he brings to it."
Tonje has grown as a player in his short time at Wisconsin, and Tonje has already brought a lot to the program, including Friday night's upset. It's certainly not a bad feeling to have a court storm at the Kohl Center in November.
"Teammates, coaches have been believing in me this whole time, and it was a great environment. Kohl Center was sold out. I had family in town. It was just a great night, and so happy we got the win," Tonje told Katz.