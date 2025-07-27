All Badgers

3 offensive positions to watch as Wisconsin Badgers open fall football camp

Injuries in the spring left the Wisconsin Badgers with some unanswered questions at key positions in Jeff Grimes' offense this fall.

Scott Salomon

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell watches a drill during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell watches a drill during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Luke Fickell’s third season with the Wisconsin Badgers begins on Tuesday when he starts fall camp with 10 practices at UW-Plattesville before reverting back to Camp Randall Stadium to start week three.

The biggest question lingering over all of it is whether Fickell can direct the Badgers back to a winning season and return to a bowl game.

Wisconsin will play one of the toughest schedules in the country, so Fickell will have his hands full as they prepare for their tough conference slate of games.

Three positions stand out as most important to watch for the Badgers' offense to determine whether Fickell's team will pack a wallop in the Big Ten.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner (56) goes through drills with Jake Renfro (57) during spring practice
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner (56) goes through drills with Jake Renfro (57) during spring practice at the McClain Center in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The offensive line had a rash of injuries during spring practice with several players that missed time while competing for starting jobs.

The biggest loss was left tackle Kevin Haywood, who tore his ACL and is out for the season. Right guard also had some key players sidelined, leaving senior Kerry Kodanko to work with the No. 1 unit most of the spring, without much competition.

The safe bets heading into camp are Jake Renfro at center, Riley Mahlmann at right tackle and Joe Brunner at either left guard or left tackle. Kodanko is left as the front-runner for the starting position at right guard.

Tight End

Lance Mason, Wisconsin Badger
Missouri State Bears tight end Lance Mason (85) scores the game winning touchdown on the Youngstown State Penguins at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin lack proven production and experience at tight end.

Tucker Ashcraft returns as the No. 1 on the depth chart, but Fickell's staff is still working through who will play with him in two-tight end sets or in case of an injury.

Lance Mason transferred in from Missouri State and can provide an older veteran presence, but he was a late addition and is still catching up in Jeff Grimes' offense. He caught 34 passes for 590 yards last season, but transitioning from FCS to the Big Ten is a totally different story.

Wide Receiver

Trech Kekahuna, Wisconsin Badger
Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Badgers are looking for Trech Kekahuna to take a step forward this fall. The slot receiver was injured and missed most of spring practice with a lower leg injury after a solid 2024 season with 25 receptions.

He'll be competing against transfers Dekel Crowdus and Jayden Ballard for targets alongside No. 1 receiver Vinny Anthony II.

This group needs to help make Billy Edwards Jr.'s job easier as he takes over under center and tries to get Wisconsin football back on track in 2025.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024, covering breaking news and analysis for various On SI channels. Scott covers the NFL, College Football, MLB, and the WNBA. Scott has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott graduated from the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott is also a member of the PFWA and the FWAA. Follow Scott Salomon on X @ScottSalomonNFL.

Home/Football