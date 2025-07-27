3 offensive positions to watch as Wisconsin Badgers open fall football camp
Luke Fickell’s third season with the Wisconsin Badgers begins on Tuesday when he starts fall camp with 10 practices at UW-Plattesville before reverting back to Camp Randall Stadium to start week three.
The biggest question lingering over all of it is whether Fickell can direct the Badgers back to a winning season and return to a bowl game.
Wisconsin will play one of the toughest schedules in the country, so Fickell will have his hands full as they prepare for their tough conference slate of games.
Three positions stand out as most important to watch for the Badgers' offense to determine whether Fickell's team will pack a wallop in the Big Ten.
Offensive Line
The offensive line had a rash of injuries during spring practice with several players that missed time while competing for starting jobs.
The biggest loss was left tackle Kevin Haywood, who tore his ACL and is out for the season. Right guard also had some key players sidelined, leaving senior Kerry Kodanko to work with the No. 1 unit most of the spring, without much competition.
The safe bets heading into camp are Jake Renfro at center, Riley Mahlmann at right tackle and Joe Brunner at either left guard or left tackle. Kodanko is left as the front-runner for the starting position at right guard.
Tight End
Wisconsin lack proven production and experience at tight end.
Tucker Ashcraft returns as the No. 1 on the depth chart, but Fickell's staff is still working through who will play with him in two-tight end sets or in case of an injury.
Lance Mason transferred in from Missouri State and can provide an older veteran presence, but he was a late addition and is still catching up in Jeff Grimes' offense. He caught 34 passes for 590 yards last season, but transitioning from FCS to the Big Ten is a totally different story.
Wide Receiver
The Badgers are looking for Trech Kekahuna to take a step forward this fall. The slot receiver was injured and missed most of spring practice with a lower leg injury after a solid 2024 season with 25 receptions.
He'll be competing against transfers Dekel Crowdus and Jayden Ballard for targets alongside No. 1 receiver Vinny Anthony II.
This group needs to help make Billy Edwards Jr.'s job easier as he takes over under center and tries to get Wisconsin football back on track in 2025.