Thanksgiving is all about food and family, but in college football, it also means rivalry week.

The Badgers are set to host Minnesota on Black Friday in an absolutely massive game with Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line; Thursday will be anything but a day off for the Wisconsin football program.

Despite a 2026 campaign full of ups and downs, Wisconsin football has plenty to be thankful for as we reach the end of Luke Fickell's fourth lap around the track in Madison.

Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where would the Badgers be without their stud sophomore linebacker duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano? They certainly wouldn't have the No. 10 total defense in the country, or the No. 14 run defense nationally. You could argue they'd have a losing record; that's just how crucial the best friends and roommates are to this team.

Simply put, Posa and Catalano are two of the best inside linebackers in the country, and they'll both play on Sundays. Wisconsin having both of them at the same time is an extraordinary luxury. We'll look back on this era fondly when both players move on. If they stick around for their junior year, they should only continue to develop. Their absence will be felt instantly whenever they leave Madison.

A top-25 recruiting class

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Germantown lineman Cole Reiter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin needs to hold on until the finish line, but the Badgers' recruiting class checks in at No. 25 nationally on 247Sports and No. 24 on On3/Rivals. The class is highlighted by blue-chippers like tailback Kingston Allen (at least for now), offensive tackle Cole Reiter and defensive back Mekhi Williams, all of whom are considered amongst the best at their position in the class of 2027.

Of course, if the Badgers make significant changes at the top of their football program this offseason, the class could certainly fall apart. That's undoubtably part of the complex equation athletic director Shawn Eichorst must evaluate when deciding Fickell's future.

This haul is anchored by 10 players from Wisconsin and it gives the Badgers plenty of hope for the future. Wisconsin's time in the AP poll was brief this fall, but their class has consistently been ranked inside the top-25. It has an excellent chance to stay that way, especially if the Badgers can retain their prized tailback recruit Allen.

Returning to the postseason

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I get it. Going bowling used to be the bare minimum, not something for Wisconsin fans to be thankful for. But make no mistake — getting back to a bowl game is huge for this program. Bowl games are important for revenue and exposure, but also critical for a team's development. The 15 extra practices the Badgers will get in December are massive for the development of young players on the roster, especially in this day and age when starters often opt out of bowl games.

It's also worth stating that in this era of college football, with huge conferences and increased parity across the landscape, it's significantly harder to sustain success. Programs with arguably a richer football history than Wisconsin, such as Texas A&M and Florida State, have already officially missed out on a bowl game or are in serious danger of doing so.

Don't get me wrong: a team with the history and resources of Wisconsin should absolutely get to a bowl game every season. But the point is, don't take it for granted.