As we race towards the early national signing period, which runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, there's one prevailing question on the minds of everyone who even casually follows Wisconsin football recruiting.

Will the Badgers be able to hold onto prized running back Kingston Allen, who's been verbally committed to Wisconsin since April 3?

The Notre Dame Academy Tritons (Green Bay) star ball-carrier was a big pledge for Wisconsin when he initially committed, as he was already a four-star prospect and considered one of the better halfbacks in his class.

Now, after an utterly dominant senior season in which he captured a state title and earned offers from Alabama and Ohio State, his commitment to Wisconsin is in question. After the Tritons captured the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 title, Allen was asked point blank if he's still 100% committed to Wisconsin. His answer was less than reassuring.

"Yes sir, at the moment, yes I am 100% committed to Wisconsin," he told Fox 11 in Green Bay's Doug Ritchay.

Those three words — "at the moment" — have sparked nervous rumbling amongst those die-hard Badgers fans locked into recruiting worried that the writing is on the wall and Allen is as good as gone.

While that's clearly not the case, as he remains verbally pledged to Wisconsin, it's worth wondering if either of the two blue blood programs now involved in his recruitment (the Crimson Tide or the Buckeyes) are preparing to make him an offer he can't refuse.

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Either way, Wisconsin won't have to wait long to find out. According to Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 in Green Bay, Allen will hold his signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 P.M, the afternoon of the first day of the early signing period.

The state’s all-time leading rusher and Wisconsin #Badgers commit Kingston Allen will have his signing day on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2:30pm. — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) November 24, 2026

What Allen's commitment would mean for Wisconsin

As mentioned by Malzhan, Allen is the Dairy State's all-time leading rusher 7,813 yards and 132 touchdowns, both of which are state records. He also set records for yards and touchdowns in a single season, with 3,944 yards and 71 scores in his senior season.

Simply put, Allen is arguably the greatest running back prospect Wisconsin has ever produced, a state that's responsible for its fair share of elite ball-carriers.

There's no telling what Wisconsin's running back room will look like next fall, as every player in Jayden Everett's room still has at least one year of eligibility remaining while most have two. Nonetheless, Allen is the kind of player who looks ready to be unleashed on Big Ten defenses already. It's hard to imagine him not having some kind of role in the backfield from the jump.

Thus, not only is Allen one of the most crucial members of Wisconsin's 2027 recruiting class — a haul that would surely take a significant hit in the rankings if its highest-rated player (or second-highest, depending on if you ask On3/Rivals or 247Sports, respectively) de-committed — he could be a key part of Wisconsin's offensive plans as early as next season.