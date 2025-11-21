4 keys for Wisconsin Badgers to beat Illinois Fighting Illini and Bret Bielema
The Wisconsin Badgers will once again be significant underdogs this weekend, as they welcome the 7-3 Illinois Fighting Illini to Camp Randall.
But over the past three games, Wisconsin has shown an ability to keep games close against superior opponents and even knocked off then-No. 23 Washington the last time they played at Camp Randall.
If Wisconsin wants to pull off another upset Saturday, they'll have to hit some critical benchmarks and make an impact in particular facets of the game.
Generate fast, consistent pressure
Elite quarterbacks have torched the Badgers' secondary this season. Luke Altmyer probably isn't on the same level as Julian Sayin, Fernando Mendoza or Ty Simpson, but he's an experienced quarterback with impressive accuracy and processing speed.
That makes Altmyer a serious threat to a leaky Wisconsin secondary. As such, the Badgers defensive front needs to get after the Illini QB before he can work through his reads or have downfield plays develop.
Hit (at least) one deep shot
With Carter Smith under center, Wisconsin hasn't posed much of a threat throwing the ball downfield. But with as much misdirection and rushing threat that the Badgers' offense possesses, Jeff Grimes will have opportunities to get players open downfield if Illinois is caught ball-watching.
The 4th-and-short play-action touchdown to Lance Mason against Indiana is a perfect example. Earlier in that game, Grimes called a pass play he built off a running back pitch the Badgers had put on tape multiple times previously.
It resulted in Darrion Dupree streaking down the sideline against a linebacker in man coverage. Smith couldn't hit him, though.
Grimes will need to dial up more plays like those, and Smith and the Badgers offense will need to execute to put multiple scores on the board, which is exactly what they'll need to keep up with Illinois.
Convert on scoring opportunities
Wisconsin's gameplan is clear: run the ball, chew clock and limit possessions.
That means there will likely be only a few opportunities for the Badgers to put points on the board. They'll have to maximize those chances.
If they make it to the redzone, a touchdown is a must. If they get into field goal range, they need to come away with at least three.
Redzone scoring has been an issue for the Badgers. They rank 116th in FBS in redzone scoring percentage, cashing in in 13-of-17 opportunities.
Kicking has also been a struggle. Nathanial Vakos has made just five of his nine field goal attempts, and Luke Fickell didn't rule out the possibility of backup kicker Gavin Lahm taking over the starting job.
Force a turnover
The Badgers are 0-6 in games where they did not force a turnover.
Illinois has been one of the better teams in the country at limiting turnovers, having just 10 in 10 games this season, tied for the 24th fewest in FBS.
With Wisconsin trying to shorten the game and keep the ball for as long as possible, stealing a drive from the Fighting Illini could be enough to swing the game.