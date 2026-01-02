Wisconsin Badgers have zeroed in on top quarterback target in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have zeroed in on the transfer portal player they want as their next quarterback.

Colton Joseph from Old Dominion will be visiting Madison for the opening weekend of the transfer window, his first and potentially only visit in the portal.

Former Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph has three schools in mind for visits starting out with a trip to Wisconsin later today https://t.co/vOfMrg5NEP pic.twitter.com/GhQVgKrQj3 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins2) January 2, 2026

Joseph told On3 that he could shut down his recruiting after his visit to Wisconsin if things go well, but he is also looking at Florida State and TCU as other options.

He wasn't heavily recruiting coming out of high school in Newport Beach, California for the 2023 recruiting class. He redshirted his freshman year before starting eight games in 2024.

He broke out this season for the Monarchs, throwing 21 touchdowns and over 2,500 yards while adding another 1,000 yards on the ground.

This Colton Joseph guy is pretty good.. pic.twitter.com/6OYA8ZhSBg — Kyle (@scoobykubs) December 20, 2025

Joseph's 10 interceptions and sub-60 completion percentage leave a little more to be desired, but the dual-threat QB looks to be a strong fit for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme at Wisconsin.

He'll have two years of eligibility left too, with the potential to provide some much needed stability under center for the Badgers.

First, Luke Fickell has to seal the deal with a strong first impression on his official visit. The money has to be right, too, from athletic director Chris McIntosh.

But it's clear that Joseph is their top target and first choice in the portal. Badgers fans are already envisioning what he'll look like in cardinal red and white.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: