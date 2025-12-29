In the weeks leading up to the opening of the transfer portal Jan. 2, the Wisconsin Badgers have watched several key contributors announce their intent to transfer.

With some position groups depleted by transfers and graduating seniors, Luke Fickell has plenty of work to do during the two-week portal window to fix the roster's shortcomings,

Their focuses should be centered around a handful of critical positions.

Quarterback

Wisconsin has dealt with injuries to its starting quarterbacks in all three seasons under Luke Fickell. They have to enter the 2026 season with not just a starting quarterback who can bring the program back into relevance but a quality backup who can win football games if called upon.

They may have the latter already in redshirt freshman Carter Smith, who delivered a pair of ranked victories down the stretch of the 2025 season. Smith was unreliable as a passer, but he remained poised and beat defenses with his feet.

Still, the QB room is far from a finished product.

When asked if the Badgers expect to add one or two quarterbacks in the portal, Luke Fickell said "Yes, we know that the quarterback position is going to be really key and critical and that we haven't shied away from making sure our guys understand that."

Based on Wisconsin's desire to have five quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season, as shown by the addition of Hunter Simmons during the spring transfer portal window, two quarterback transfers could be a realistic outcome this winter.

Cornerback

The Badgers never got to see its cornerback room at full strength in 2025, as Nyzier Fourqurean's court case for an additional year of eligibility dragged throughout the full regular season with no resolution.

Still, the unit struggled against the pass. D'Yoni Hill battled injuries and had an up-and-down season, while Ricardo Hallman looked like a shell of his 2023 All-American self at times. Geimere Latimer, the starting nickel back, had a solid year, but he got picked on by the opposing quarterback occasionally and is entering the portal.

WELCOME TO AMERICA’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL ALL-STAR GAME! 🇺🇸



Ricardo Hallman from @BadgerFootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 2026 American Bowl, where the nation’s top senior talent comes together to compete, represent their programs, and honor those who serve.… pic.twitter.com/UJiVBYzbqK — The American Bowl (@TheAmericanBowl) December 16, 2025

All three of those players are gone.

Wisconsin doesn't have a single upper classmen at cornerback, and no current answer at nickel back.

Omillio Agard and Cairo Skanes performed well for freshmen, and Jaimier Scott garnered some excitement in the offseason. But the Badgers must add several corners in the portal, both to compete for starting spots and to add depth.

Wide Receiver

It won't be hard for the Badgers to improve their wide receiver corps. That's because they currently have just two wideouts who have caught a pass at the college level: Chris Brooks and Tyrell Henry.

Wisconsin had a trio of wideouts graduate and four more hit the portal, making the position arguably the team's top need. Brooks is a quality possession wide receiver and blocker, and Henry was used in a gadget role behind Trech Kekahuna in the slot.

On 4th down, Tyrell Henry hauls it in for @BadgerFootball 🦡 pic.twitter.com/ct9kSkq4Zp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025

The Badgers will need to add some speed, size and plenty of depth around the two remaining pass catchers.

That will likely be a tall task given Wisconsin's lack of passing game this season in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' first year in Madison.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin's rebuilt defensive line exceeded expectations in 2025, They allowed just 105.2 rushing yards per game, nearly a 60-yard improvement from the 2024 season.

Now, they'll be tasked with revamping the interior defensive line once again this offseason after Ben Barten, Jay'Viar Suggs, Brandon Lane and Parker Peterson all exhausted their eligibility.

They'll have a few upper-classman holdovers at the position in rising senior Charles Perkins and rising juniors Jamel Howard and Dillan Johnson. Rising sophomores Xavier Ukponu and Torin Pettaway could push for playing time as well.

However, those players have limited or no playing experience, meaning the Badgers will need to bring in some proven players to bolster the existing defensive line group.

