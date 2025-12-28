Wisconsin Badgers facing most transfer portal departures of any Big Ten team

Players still have a few days to decide whether they want to enter the transfer portal, but so far, the Wisconsin Badgers are seeing more departures than their peers.

Through Sunday, Luke Fickell has seen 16 of his players announce their intentions to enter the portal when it opens in early Janaury.

According to On3's transfer portal database, that is more than any other Big Ten school so far.

The USC Trojans aren't far behind them with 15 players heading for the portal, so Lincoln Riley knows the struggle Fickell is going through right now.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tight end Walker Lyons and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins could be big losses for them, though Riley added a large freshman class to fill some of the void.

Michigan State also has a lot of portal departures after the firing of head coach Jonathan Smith, though new coach Pat Fitzgerald will have a chance to try and change their minds.

The headlining loss for the Spartans is starting quarterback Aiden Chiles.

P.J Fleck and Minnesota are looking at a dozen players entering the portal, though they are mostly backups and don't feature any big name departures so far.

These rankings could get shaken up as the College Football Playoff continues.

Whenever Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana are eliminated, their players will start heading to the portal to seek other opportunities.

They all play Wednesday or Thursday, so a loss for any of them would come just in time for the opening of the transfer window.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison carries the ball as Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa looks to tackle him. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, it's unlikely any of them catch up to the kinds of numbers Wisconsin is looking at.

The Badgers will need a new quarterback, new receivers, more tight ends and a new defensive line, plus some added depth in the secondary, among other holes.

This roster is going to look a lot different by the spring than it did this past fall, but the same will be true for some of their Big Ten rivals as well.

