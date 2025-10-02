4 simple improvements Wisconsin can make against Michigan to get back on track
Just five weeks into the 2025 campaign and the Wisconsin Badgers have already gone off the track. Needing to capitalize on the "easy" portion of their schedule, Wisconsin looked subpar against Miami (Ohio) and Middle Tennessee State before being throttled by Alabama and Maryland.
And while plenty has gone wrong on the field, Luke Fickell and the Badgers' coaching staff have turned their focus to stacking days of growth in order to play their best football down the stretch of the regular season.
Coming out of a bye week in which Fickell said the team "did what we needed to do," Wisconsin can start to climb from its self-constructed hole by making minor improvements.
Avoid drive-ending sacks
Wisconsin's young offensive line will have its hands full trying to contain, a strong, athletic and deep Michigan pass rush. With that in mind, whichever Badgers quarterback starts will need to get rid of the football early or be willing to step up into the pocket and minimize the damage.
Instead of cutting their losses, Wisconsin has too often tried to make something out of nothing and take sacks that lose 10 or more yards.
The Wolverines' front is going to cause problems. It's up to Wisconsin's signal callers to not make matters worse by making a five-yard loss a 10-yard negative.
Don't allow easy downfield completions
Michigan has struggled to take the top off defenses through the air this season. Wisconsin has had issues keeping receivers in front of them. It's a perfect opportunity for the Badgers to shake the nasty habit.
They'll have to do so without starting safety Preston Zachman, a rangy, instinctual defensive back who's been a key part of the defense for multiple seasons.
The Badgers' secondary was picked apart by Alabama and Maryland, but preventing the big plays would be a big step in the right direction.
Score points on the opening drive
The Badgers have scored just three points in the first quarter so far this season, so asking them to put points on the board on the opening drive is a big demand.
They've put the frameworks together for quick starts but haven't been able to capitalize.
Wisconsin got a turnover on downs near midfield on Alabama's opening drive in Tuscaloosa, but an offensive pass interference penalty on a would-be first-down completion derailed their possession and led to a punt.
Wisconsin lined up for a field goal on their first drive against Maryland but had it blocked. The offense had a first down from the Terrapin 25 and produced a 3-yard rush, an incomplete pass and a one-yard rush before settling for the field goal attempt.
An early score would allow fans, players and coaches to make a sigh of relief, and it would be a positive reflection of the coaching staff that has had two weeks to put together a gameplan for Michigan.
Play clean on special teams
The punt and field goal blocks against Maryland highlight the Badgers shortcomings on special teams, but their struggles go deeper. Wisconsin has made simple punts and punt returns look difficult.
Jayden Ballard should have been penalized for fair catch interference against the Terrapins. Atticus Bertrams shanked a punt in Week 1. Vinny Anthony tried to down a punt while standing in the end zone.
Even Wisconsin's blockers on punt returns have come close to being hit by punts that the returner waived off.
It hasn't been a clean operation since the start of the season, so playing 60 minutes without a special teams error in Ann Arbor would be an indicator of growth and improved discipline.