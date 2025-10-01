4 important stats that will define Wisconsin Badgers' matchup with Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin will be tested by Michigan in a variety of ways on Saturday.
It's the Badgers' second road game against a ranked opponent, and it comes against a Wolverines team that has been physically dominant with a clear identity over the past few years.
After an embarrassing loss to Maryland at Camp Randall in Week 4, the Badgers will have to show they can be competitive, or they'll risk losing even more of an already disgruntled fanbase.
Given Michigan's clear strengths and weaknesses, Wisconsin will have to succeed in some specific facets of the game to avoid another lopsided defeat.
Explosive runs
Wisconsin's run defense has been one of few bright spots this season. They lead the nation in rushing yards allowed per game (50.0) and rank third in yards per rush (2.1).
The Badgers haven't faced an elite rushing offense until now, but they've also done an excellent job closing up holes and gang tackling.
Wisconsin hasn't allowed a designed rush to go for more than 15 yards, but they have yielded a pair of runs that went exactly 15 yards.
Michigan's offense has relied on creating explosives on the ground, having racked up 12 runs of 15 or more yards this season.
Breakout star running back Justice Haynes is at the core of the Wolverines' success, averaging over eight yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns of at least 55 yards.
Against Nebraska, Michigan had three touchdown runs of over 35 yards: two by Haynes, one by true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.
If Wisconsin can prevent Haynes from breaking off a big one, it'll give them a chance to hang around with the No. 20 Wolverines.
Downfield passing
Underwood hasn't showed many holes in his game thus far, but throws of 10 yards and beyond have been a challenge for him.
Underwood has completed 15 of his 37 throws of that distance, including all three of his turnover-worthy throws, according to PFF.
His struggles could line up with a growing issue in the Badgers' secondary. Wisconsin has given up five passes of at least 40 yards in the last two games, four of which went for touchdowns.
Even without injured safety Preston Zachman, Wisconsin's secondary can't let Michigan's receivers shake loose downfield.
Preventing sacks
The Badgers have allowed an average of more than three sacks per game this season, the 10th worst mark in the country. The Wolverines' defense is generating 3.5 sacks per game, tied for the sixth most.
Nothing Wisconsin has shown so far indicates they'll be able to provide an adequate level of resistance to Michigan's dominant defensive front. The Badgers have to hope experience catches up to their young group of offensive lineman who will be playing their fourth game together.
Perhaps the bye week will reinvigorate the Badgers pass protection, but if it doesn't, Danny O'Neil or Billy Edwards will be in trouble.
First-quarter point differential
Sluggish starts have been a staple of the Luke Fickell era. That shortcoming has been accentuated in 2025 by Wisconsin's negative 14 first-quarter point differential.
It's purely an offensive problem, as the Badgers have yielded just 17 points in the first period across four games.
Michigan finds itself on the opposite end of the spectrum, having outscored their 2025 opponents 38-7 in the opening quarter.
If Wisconsin can simply go even in the first 15 minutes, they'll give themselves a shot to be competitive in the second half.