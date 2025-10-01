4 key players Wisconsin Badgers must stop against Michigan Wolverines
The Wisconsin Badgers begin the toughest stretch of its 2025 schedule Saturday in Ann Arbor. Including the matchup with Michigan, five of the Badgers next six games come against ranked opponents, including three squads in the Top 8.
Coming off a startling loss to Maryland at Camp Randall, Wisconsin will be looking to earn back the support of a disgruntled fan base and build some positive momentum. It won't be easy, entering "The Big House" against the No. 20 Wolverines.
Michigan has plenty of playmakers on both sides of the football. Here are four Wolverines that the Badgers need to watch out for.
RB Justice Haynes
Saturday won't be the first time Wisconsin has faced Justice Haynes. He previously played for Alabama, and he rushed twice and caught three passes at Camp Randall in 2024.
He isn't the same player as he was with the Crimson Tide. Michigan has unleashed him.
Haynes has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in all four games this season, averaging an absurd 8.1 yards per carry. The junior tailback is a constant big-play threat, having scored three rushing touchdowns of over 55 yards.
The speedster has a level of burst that the Badgers haven't seen this season, and it'll be a big test for a defensive front that's excelled against the run so far.
LB Cole Sullivan
Cole Sullivan has been arguably the biggest surprise in the Big Ten. The sophomore linebacker was almost exclusively a special teams palyer in 2024 and has evolved into an elite playmaker.
Through four games, he has made 19 tackles, logged two sacks, forced a fumble and made two interceptions.
He's played only 90 snaps.
Michigan had a pair of reliable linebackers ahead of him in Ernest Hausmann and Jimmy Rolder, but Sullivan's level of play has forced the Wolverines to put him on the field.
His exceptional play recognition, instinct and athleticism make him a player Wisconsin must be aware of on every down.
OLB Jaishawn Barham
Jaishawn Barham made the switch from linebacker to edge rusher this season and has been a strong pass-rushing threat.
According to PFF, he has generated pressure on 11 of his 44 pass-rushing snaps, with two resulting in a sack.
At 6-foot-3, 243 pounds, Barham has a level of quickness and athleticism that's atypical for the position. Wisconsin's offensive tackles will have their work cut out for them.
QB Bryce Underwood
It's no surprise the starting quarterback and No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class makes the list.
Bryce Underwood has been as good as advertised this season, even if the statistics don't fully reflect that.
He's completed just 56.9 percent of his passes for 733 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but those numbers are deflated by a plethora of drops.
15.9 percent of Underwood's on-target throws have been dropped, per PFF, the fourth-highest rate of any FBS quarterback.
Additionally, Underwood and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have figured out the quarterback run game.
The star freshman has rushed for 114 and 61 yards in his last two games, respectively, while adding three rushing touchdowns during that stretch.