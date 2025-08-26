4 stats to know for Wisconsin Badgers' Week 1 game against Miami (OH)
Another long offseason has come and gone, and Wisconsin's season opener against Miami (OH) is right around the corner.
Thursday night's contest will be key for the Badgers to start the year on the right foot.
In advance of the game, we've already scouted what the Redhawks will bring on the field, and we broke down the biggest surprises in Wisconsin's Week 1 depth chart.
To preview the matchup, we're highlighting four key statistics that could influence the outcome.
15
Miami (OH) has had a top 15 scoring defense in each of the last two seasons, yielding fewer than 20 points per game in both years.
The Redhawks defense has thrived under coordinator Bill Brechin, who took the reins of the unit ahead of the 2022 campaign. He's transformed the defense into a big-play machine. They've picked off at least 11 passes and generated at least 28 sacks in all three seasons under his tutelage.
They had hit those marks just once since 2011.
In 2024, Miami's defense held up against power conference competition, allowing 13 points to Northwestern, 27 points to Cincinnati and 28 points to National Champion runner-up Notre Dame. It was one of just three games in which the Fighting Irish scored fewer than 30 points during the regular season.
The Redhawks have plenty of turnover on the defensive side, especially along the front seven, but Wisconsin shouldn't underestimate Brechin's defense.
2
That's the number of combined career starts the Redhawks' starting offensive line has entering Week 1.
Stanford transfer right guard Austin Uke and left tackle Greg Smith have made one collegiate start each. That's it for starting experience. Miami (OH) lost all five of its starting linemen from a season ago, and they opted to bring in just two transfers along the offensive front.
It'll be a good test to see where Wisconsin's revamped defensive line stands after a strong camp. The Badgers should be able to dominate the line of scrimmage Thursday night.
Redhawks QB Dequan Finn is elusive, so it may not translate to sacks, but stopping the run and getting consistent push on the interior is something to keep an eye on.
43
As a quarterback, Finn has averaged 43 rushing yards per game since 2021.
He has made plenty of defenses crumble by taking off on broken plays or making defenders miss on designed runs. Wisconsin must avoid that pitfall.
The Badgers faced four true dual-threat quarterbacks during the 2024 campaign (Jalen Milroe, Jack Lausch, Beau Pribula, Brendan Sullivan) and struggled to contain each of them.
Those opposing quarterbacks combined to rush 39 times for 216 yards (over five yards per carry) and three touchdowns against Luke Fickell's defense.
Perhaps the speed upgrade provided by edge rushers like Mason Reiger, Tyrese Fearbry and Nick Clayton will help keep Finn in check. Or maybe unleashing linebackers Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis will do the trick. Either way, Wisconsin can't let Finn run wild.
+21
Wisconsin has played four games against non-power conference teams under Luke Fickell.
In those games, Wisconsin outscored its opponents by 21 points at halftime, combined.
They led Buffalo 14-10, tied Georgia Southern 7-7, led Western Michigan 10-7 and led South Dakota 17-3.
That's not good enough.
The Badgers have to show more of a competitive fire coming out of the gates and can't play down to their opponent.
In a year that means plenty for the long-term prospects of the program, dominating Miami (OH) for all four quarters is a must, especially after coaches and players alike raved about a culture shift this offseason.