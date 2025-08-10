Badgers RB Dilin Jones shares hilarious story of how he committed to Wisconsin
High school recruits often make their commitment announcement an event, entertaining large crowds with live streams and hat fakes.
Wisconsin Badgers redshirt freshman running back Dilin Jones' commitment took a much different approach.
In the ongoing "Camp Conversations" series, Jones and running backs coach Devon Spalding reminisced on Jones' official visit to Madison and commitment.
Spalding and Jones had forged a close relationship before Jones' official visit in June of 2023.
"Just doing the recruiting process I ain't really talk to coaches," Jones said. "But for some reason I just always talked to (Spalding)."
It was their close relationship that gave Spalding confidence that Jones would leave Madison committed to the Badgers. As they said their goodbyes at the end of the weekend, Spalding watched Jones walk away and get into the elevator.
As the coach recalled, his heart was in his stomach. He couldn't believe it.
Then, at the last second, Jones delivered the words Spalding was looking for.
"Oh yeah. Hey coach, I'm committed."
Now entering his second season with Wisconsin, Jones is on track to be a key component of the Badgers' running game, forming a committee with Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli.
Jones saw the fewest carries of the three in 2024, but he's made major strides over the offseason and may have a leg up on his fellow tailbacks for the lead role.
The four-star RB from Maryland played in just three games and redshirted in his first year with Wisconsin. He turned 16 carries into 88 yards, including a seven-carry, 65-yard performance in a rout of Purdue.
Jones has been lauded for his speed and decisiveness as a ball carrier, and he showcased both during the Badgers' fall camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
And while Jones isn't expected to see the hefty workloads that other lead running backs have gotten in Madison during years past, this team's trio look like they could give opposing defenses fits in 2025.