Projecting Wisconsin Badgers defensive depth chart to start 2025 season
The Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up the last open practice of fall camp this past weekend, bringing to end an offseason that featured no shortage of changes in Madison.
All of the attention now is on finalizing the roster rotation and preparing for Miami (OH) in Week 1 on August 28.
Fall practices made the Badgers' depth chart more clear. We already projected the two-deep for the offense. Now, we're looking at the defense.
Interior Defensive Line
Ben Barten, Charles Perkins
Parker Petersen, Jay'Viar Suggs
Classifying these four into first and second teamers feels wrong. All four are going to play significant snaps along the defensive front with an emphasis on keeping fresh legs on the field.
It’s for that reason defensive line coach E.J Whitlow mentioned they could even run six or eight deep on the interior.
These four have seemingly separated themselves, but Brandon Lane has made a strong push to join the group while Jamel Howard, Dillan Johnson and Xavier Ukponu could each see rotational snaps.
Edge Rushers
Mason Reiger, Darryl Peterson
Sebastian Cheeks, Corey Walker
In a similar vein, the Badgers will have a deep rotation of edge rushers in 2025, and the top end is even less clear than it is on the interior. Reiger looks the part of a game-changer, and Darryl Peterson’s leadership and experience makes him an ideal candidate for first-team action.
After that, it’s going to be chaos. Cheeks, Tyrese Fearbry and Nick Clayton fit the mold of pass rushers and speedsters. Walker, Michael Garner and Ernest Willor are bigger-bodied athletes who can do a bit of everything.
It's impossible to predict how it will play out, but it sounds like a major headache for opposing offensive linemen.
Linebacker
Christian Alliegro, Tackett Curtis
Aaron Witt, Thomas Heiberger
The two-deep at linebacker could change a lot from the start of the season to the end of the year.
Alliegro and Curtis have gone unchallenged in the first unit, and Aaron Witt is more of a ‘tweener than a true linebacker. The Badgers have solid options behind them in Antarron Turner, Garrison Solliday and Heiberger, who ran with the ones late this fall while Alliegro tended to a minor injury,
But with the way true freshmen Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa have played so far, it’s hard to envision them not climbing the depth chart.
Nickelback
Geimere Latimer
Owen Arnett
Latimer waltzed into Madison from Jacksonville State and claimed the lead role in the slot with relative ease. His quickness, physicality and coverage capabilities make him a natural successor to Austin Brown at the nickel, as Brown shifts back to safety.
Arnett has been primarily a special teamer over the last few years, but a solid offseason capped off by a stellar fall camp allowed him to land the backup nickel spot.
This is a room worth watching, as Latimer could bump outside and Brown could step back up if the cornerback room runs into trouble.
Cornerback
Ricardo Hallman, Omillio Agard
D'Yoni Hill, Cairo Skanes
The cornerback room became shockingly thin late this summer, as Gemiere Latimer secured the starting nickel role and Nyzier Fourqurean lost his appeal for an extra year of eligibility.
Thankfully for Wisconsin, Agard had already showed plenty of promise ahead of his second season in Madison and looks the part of Hallman’s running mate.
However, this is a group that could get ugly with an untimely injury. Hill brings a veteran voice to a room that’s now one of the team’s youngest. Beyond him, it’s nothing but freshmen.
Safety
Preston Zachman (FS), Austin Brown (SS)
Matt Jung (FS), Matt Traynor (SS)
The top four safeties have essentially been locked in since Jung and Traynor committed out of the portal. They’ve dominated first and second team reps and been consistent contributors.
Zachman and Brown present a combined eight years of experience, while Jung and Traynor are newcomers with exciting traits. There should be no concerns about this unit.