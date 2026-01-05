Abu Sama's biggest skill was a missing piece of Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 offense

MADISON, Wis. - With inconsistencies at quarterback limiting a downfield passing threat, an offensive line that rotated through seven different combinations, and injuries to multiple tailbacks, Wisconsin's bread-and-butter running game finished 115th in the country (116.7) and often failed to pack a punch.



Former Iowa State tailback Abu Sama has a chance to change that, especially with his ability to make people miss.



Of all the positive traits the 5-11, 210-pound senior possesses that he'll bring to the Badgers, after announcing his decision to transfer to the program for his final season of eligibility, Samu's ability to break through tackles and make people miss is something the Badgers were missing in 2025.



Sama forced 48 missed tackles on his 148 rushing attempts last season, according to Pro Football Focus, ranking him 26th nationally in that category and 15th among tailbacks in power-four conferences. It isn't a one off either, as Sama's 85 missed tackles forced since 2024 ranks third among Big 12 running backs.

Former Iowa State RB Abu Sama III has committed to Wisconsin🦡



85 Missed Tackles Forced Since 2024 (3rd Among Big 12 RBs) pic.twitter.com/H2NJ8nrknV — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2026

Wisconsin forced 56 missed tackles as a team. Darrion Dupree led the team with 25, with Gideon Ituka (14), Dilin Jones (12), and Cade Yacamelli (5) rounding out the running backs.



For comparison, College Football Playoff teams from the Big Ten delivered similar numbers from its top two backs as UW's entire roster (Indiana - 64, Oregon - 54, Ohio State - 52). Struggling to fight through contact was largely why the Badgers had the fewest plays of at least 10 yards (97), 20 yards (23) and 30 yards (10) in the FBS last season.



Dupree's team-leading 363 rushing total was the lowest for the Badgers in a full season since John Smith's 362 yards in 1967. Eighty four of his yards came on a touchdown run against Illinois.



Last season alone, Sama had seven runs of at least 25 yards and has six 50-yard plays in 38 career games. Of his 13 career rushing touchdowns, six have been 50 yards or more.



It will pair well with Wisconsin's transfer portal quarterback Curtis Joseph, who had 37 rushes of 10-plus yards and 22 of 15-plus last season.

