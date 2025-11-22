Wisconsin Badgers to be without key offensive starter against No. 21 Illinois
MADISON, Wis. -- Injuries have derailed Wisconsin's 2025 season, and once again, the availability report for the Badgers' final home game of the campaign is lengthy.
Gideon Ituka is out, but reinforcements are coming
Ituka exited last week's loss to Indiana after sustaining an apparent injury to the head and neck area. He was
strapped to a backboard, taken off the field and transferred to a local hospital. The redshirt freshman running back still managed to catch the team flight back to Wisconsin.
Ituka won't play in Saturday's game aginst the Fighting Illini, though. His absence will leave plenty of carries for Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli, while Jackson Acker could mix in.
Yacamelli is active for the first time since Week 9, when he sustained an upper body injury against Oregon.
More of the same at quarterback
Quarterbacks Billy Edwards and Danny O'Neil remain sidelined, leaving true freshman Carter Smith in line for his second straight start. Hunter Simmons and Milos Spasojevic fill out the rest of the QB depth chart.
Other Notes
Christian Alliegro made his return against the Hoosiers after a two-game absence due to a broken arm. The linebacker was listed as questionable on the Badgers' pregame availability report in Week 12, but he comes into Saturday's clash with Illinois without an injury designation.
Alliegro had started in all seven of Wisconsin's games before suffering the injury. While he was out, the freshman duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano impressed enough to push Alliegro into a significantly smaller role. Alliegro played merely 10 snaps against Indiana.
Wide receiver Joseph Griffin will play for the first time since Week 6. He caught one of two targets for five yards before going down with an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher could give Smith and the Badgers offense a quality downfield and redzone threat, but he'll likely be used sparingly.