Badgers aim to take advantage of 'great atmosphere' in Madison
Wisconsin opened its 2024 season last Friday with a win against Western Michigan. There were plenty of changes on the field, but also plenty in the stands.
It was the first game that alcohol was sold in Camp Randall Stadium, and it saw the student section look relatively full from very early on, which hasn't always been the case in recent years.
"I thought it was a great night and a great atmosphere. I thought the students got in there a little quicker, it looked like it was filled up by mid-first quarter," head coach Luke Fickell said. "That was something that was noticeable, I know our guys mentioned something about that as well and the night was obviously a great night."
The Badgers' play on the field was not as good as some would've hoped. Experts favored Wisconsin by more than 24 points and they ended up winning by only 14 and they needed some late-game heroics. Things started even slower as they led 10-7 at halftime.
"What we didn't do a good enough job of, was getting the home-field advantage into play, that's on us," Fickell admitted. "If there is one thing that really kind of stands out to me, that we need to do a better job of, is taking advantage of what we got and that atmosphere that we weren't able to really get rolling."
As disappointing as things might've looked for Wisconsin, Western Michigan did look much improved under second-year head coach Lance Taylor. The Broncos had four plays of 20 or more yards, while the Badgers had zero.
"Give them credit, I thought they did a great job trying to slow the game down, we didn't do a good enough job at not allowing that to happen," Fickell said. "They pretty much came out in different defensive philosophy and even offensively than a lot of things we prepared for."
For a season-opening game against a MAC opponent, it was a great atmosphere at Camp Randall Stadium. With Alabama on the horizon in less than two weeks, Wisconsin will need all the help they can get from fans.